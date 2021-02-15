Michael McDowell A First Time Winner

.

NASCAR opens the season at Daytona International Speedway. with the running of the Daytona 500, one of NASCARs biggest, longest races. The excitement associated with the Daytona 500 is the close high speed action packed racing that always includes wild finishes.

Wild finishes also opens the door for a victory for anyone willing to risk racing at 190 mph 3 cars wide, and being within the first 3 rows.

The race started with 40 cars, but a lap 14 crash would take a toll on 16 cars after Christopher Bell and Aric Almirola made contact at the front of the pack. Before the clean up was completed mother nature would put out the red flag and take control of race action for almost 6 hours,

When racing resumed Denny Hamlin would take control winning stage 1 and 2. looking for a trifecta victory.

The field would take the white flag with Joey Logano and teammate Brad Keselowski locked up leading the parade when slight accordion bump contact was made by Michael McDowell sending both Logano and Keselowski spinning. Keselowski made contact with the outside wall just as Kyle Busch was bringing the 3rd row of cars up into line. The contact would rip the fuel cell from Keselowski car igniting a huge fire ball. McDowell would slip between the chaos for his first career Cup win.

“I can‘t believe it,” McDowell said. “I‘ve got to thank God. So many years of just grinding it out, hoping for an opportunity like this. I‘ve got to thank (team owner) Bob Jenkins for giving me this opportunity. I‘m so thankful. What a great way to get a first victory — in the Daytona 500!”

“DOES THIS MATCH THE DREAM? “It does, but whether I win this race or not it’s not what defines you. It’s unbelievable and I’m so thankful, but I’m thankful to have a happy, healthy family and a beautiful wife and a great family. Not everybody makes it to victory lane and for 14 years I didn’t, so just to be here now is just so amazing.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 1

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 500. Miles

1 – Michael McDowell

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Austin Dillon

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Ryan Preece

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – Corey LaJoie

10 – Kyle Larson

11 – Cole Custer

12 – Joey Logano

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Kyle Busch

15 – Austin Cindric

16 – Christopher Bell

17 – Bubba Wallace

18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19 – Chase Briscoe

20 – Joey Gase

21 – Cody Ware

22 – Kurt Busch

23 – BJ McLeod

24 – Josh Bilicki

25 – Martin Truex Jr.

26 – William Byron

27 – Tyler Reddick

28 – Kaz Grala

29 – Quin Houff

30 – Ryan Blaney

31 – Chris Buescher

32 – Anthony Alfredo

33 – Matt DiBenedetto

34 – Aric Almirola

35 – Alex Bowman

36 – Daniel Suarez

37 – David Ragan

38 – Ryan Newman

39 – Erik Jones

40 – Derrike Cope

f.221