Last Lap, Last Corner, Send It

NASCAR opened the 2021 season with the Busch Clash run on the Daytona road course. If there was one thing evident it was the passion the drivers have for that elusive win. The Busch Clash is the annual non-points exhibition race that kicks off Daytona Speedweeks highlighted just how far drivers will go for the win. Chase Elliott the regaining Champion and Ryan Blaney, friends off the track and competitors on track were in a fierce battle for the lead banging off doors and curbs around the 14-turn Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

It was on the last lap, last corner Elliott would try one last time to get around Blaney when the two made contact, spinning both cars off course opening the door for Kyle Busch to grab his first win for 2021 after going without a victory last year.

“A race is a race. I don’t care if it’s an exhibition race or a normal points race,” Blaney said. “I was upset about it, for sure. Chase and I know each other well. I know he didn’t do it on purpose, but sending it off in there hard like anybody would do it’s just a shame we both got taken out or neither one of us won the race. If you’re gonna make a move like that make sure you win the race, don’t let the third-place guy do it.”

Elliott said. “I can’t be sorry about going for the win, but I certainly didn’t mean to wreck him. I drove in there and, just that corner gets so tight and I didn’t want to just completely jump the curb to the right.”

“I didn’t know how it was going to play out or what was going to happen there, but I saw those guys go in there two-wide and I was like, I don’t know if they’re going to come out two-wide,” Busch said.

DAYTONA Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL

Race Length – 35 Laps – 126.35 Miles

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Tyler Reddick

5 – William Byron

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Alex Bowman

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10 – Matt DiBenedetto

11 – Austin Dillon

12 – Aric Almirola

13 – Ryan Blaney

14 – Ryan Newman

15 – Kevin Harvick

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – Brad Keselowski

18 – Ty Dillon

19 – Kurt Busch

20 – Cole Custer

21 – Martin Truex Jr.

