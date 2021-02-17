Las Vegas Fan UPDATE

.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway still waiting for decision on fans: UPDATE

FEBRUARY 16, 2021 AT 12:10 PM

UPDATE: The March 5-7 NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is expected to be conducted with a limited number of fans in the speedway seating area. Fan attendance is contingent upon the approval of the LVMS plan that has been submitted to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry.

The event weekend, headlined by the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, would be the first Nevada sports events with spectators in attendance since early November.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the efforts of our state and local government and health authorities and agencies who are working with us to make this possible,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Governor Sisolak’s directive on Thursday allows for mass gatherings of 20-percent capacity beginning March 1 pending approval. We’ve submitted a comprehensive plan and are hopeful of approval in the coming days.”

Race fans attending the races will be required to maintain proper social distancing, wear face coverings, be subject to temperature checks at the gate and any other regulations required by state and local government. There also will be no fan access to the infield, pit or garage areas throughout the weekend.

“Everyone who attends the event will have my personal assurance that the well-being of our fans, competitors and staff will be our foremost priority,” Powell said. “We want everyone who attends the event to know that we will be taking every precaution to keep everyone safe.”

The weekend will kick off on Thursday, March 4 with a World of Outlaws event at the Dirt Track at LVMS. NASCAR will take to the track Friday, March 5 with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event followed by the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday, March 6. The weekend will conclude with the 24th annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, March 7.

Fans who wish to attend the Pennzoil 400 weekend are encouraged to purchase tickets soon as seating will be limited. There also are limited RV spaces available as well. For tickets and camping, please visit lvms.com.