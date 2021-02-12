Daytona 500 Starting Line-up

The starting order for the Daytona 500 was determined by the drivers finishing order in two Bluegreen Vacations Duels heat races.

Duel 1 results set the inside row. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and eight Open, non-Charter teams competed for the final four spots via a mix of Duel results and single-car qualifying speeds from earlier in the week.

The front row starters for the 500 were determined by earlier single car qualifying run. Alex Bowman earned the pole position after posting the fastest timed lap, with Hendrick teammate William Byron flanking the outside spot.

Bowman encountered a sever vibration in Duel #1 that may lead the team to make either approved repairs or use the backup car, Byron was caught up in an accident in Duel #2 and will go to a backup car for Sunday’s race, and relinquish his front row spot.

“Definitely a bummer there. “Bowman said” We had something going on and a big vibration with the car. We had some radio issues and couldn’t hear anyone. We have a clean racecar for Sunday and have time to diagnosis that vibration. The team will use Saturdays practice to determine if they will switch to the backup car.

Starting line Up – Daytona 500

1. Alex Bowman

2. William Byron

3. Aric Almirola

4. Austin Dillon

5. Christopher Bell

6. Bubba Wallace

7. Ryan Newman

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Joey Logano

10. Kyle Busch

11. Ryan Preece

12. Chase Elliott

13 Kyle Larson

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Corey LaJoie

17. Michael McDowell

18. David Ragan

19. Jamie McMurray

20. Kurt Busch

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Chris Buescher

23. Matt DiBenedetto

24. Brad Keselowski

25. Denny Hamlin

26. Martin Truex Jr.

27. Cole Custer

28. Joey Gase

29. Tyler Reddick

30. Chase Briscoe

31. Erik Jones

32. Derrike Cope

33. Quin Houff

34. Ross Chastain

35. Cody Ware

36. Anthony Alfredo

37. Josh Bilicki

38. BJ McLeod

39. Austin Cindric

40.

f.221 Kaz Grala