Daytona 500 Starting Line-up

The starting order for the Daytona 500 was determined by the drivers finishing order in two Bluegreen Vacations Duels heat races.
Duel 1 results set the inside row. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and eight Open, non-Charter teams competed for the final four spots via a mix of Duel results and single-car qualifying speeds from earlier in the week.
The front row starters for the 500 were determined by earlier single car qualifying run. Alex Bowman earned the pole position after posting the fastest timed lap, with Hendrick teammate William Byron flanking the outside spot.
Bowman encountered a sever vibration in Duel #1 that may lead the team to make either approved repairs or use the backup car, Byron was caught up in an accident in Duel #2 and will go to a backup car for Sunday’s race, and relinquish his front row spot.
“Definitely a bummer there. “Bowman said” We had something going on and a big vibration with the car. We had some radio issues and couldn’t hear anyone. We have a clean racecar for Sunday and have time to diagnosis that vibration. The team will use Saturdays practice to determine if they will switch to the backup car.
Starting line Up – Daytona 500
1. Alex Bowman
2. William Byron
3. Aric Almirola
4. Austin Dillon
5. Christopher Bell
6. Bubba Wallace
7. Ryan Newman
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Joey Logano
10. Kyle Busch
11. Ryan Preece
12. Chase Elliott
13 Kyle Larson
14. Ryan Blaney
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Corey LaJoie
17. Michael McDowell
18. David Ragan
19. Jamie McMurray
20. Kurt Busch
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22. Chris Buescher
23. Matt DiBenedetto
24. Brad Keselowski
25. Denny Hamlin
26. Martin Truex Jr.
27. Cole Custer
28. Joey Gase
29. Tyler Reddick
30. Chase Briscoe
31. Erik Jones
32. Derrike Cope
33. Quin Houff
34. Ross Chastain
35. Cody Ware
36. Anthony Alfredo
37. Josh Bilicki
38. BJ McLeod
39. Austin Cindric
40.
f.221 Kaz Grala