Busch Clash Lineup – Tuesday, Feb 9

.

The Busch Clash at Daytona is NASCAR’s annual exhibition race that kicks off Speedweeks and the final countdown for the Daytona 500 has been determined.

With the lineup set, the drivers are one step closer to the race. This year’s race will feature 35 laps with one scheduled caution at Lap 15. This will be the first time the Clash is run on the road course, a 14-turn, 3.61-mile course that was introduced for the first time in NASCAR’s top three national series last August.

Entrance into the Busch Clash is by invitation only,

The lineup for the Busch Clash was determined on Monday, Feb. 8 with a drawing held virtually at Daytona International Speedway.

Lineup Driver Team

1. Ryan Blaney Team Penske

2. Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports

3. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing

4. Brad Keselowski Team Penske

5. William Byron Hendrick Motorsports

6. Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing

7. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports

8. Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing

9. Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports

10. Joey Logano Team Penske

11. Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing

12. Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing

13. Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing

14. Ty Dillon 23XI Racing

15. Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing

16. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing

17. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing

18. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing

19. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing

21. Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing

f.221