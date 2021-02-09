Busch Clash Lineup – Tuesday, Feb 9

.
The Busch Clash at Daytona is NASCAR’s annual exhibition race that kicks off Speedweeks and the final countdown for the Daytona 500 has been determined.
With the lineup set, the drivers are one step closer to the race. This year’s race will feature 35 laps with one scheduled caution at Lap 15. This will be the first time the Clash is run on the road course, a 14-turn, 3.61-mile course that was introduced for the first time in NASCAR’s top three national series last August.
Entrance into the Busch Clash is by invitation only,
The lineup for the Busch Clash was determined on Monday, Feb. 8 with a drawing held virtually at Daytona International Speedway.
Lineup Driver Team
1. Ryan Blaney Team Penske
2. Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
3. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
4. Brad Keselowski Team Penske
5. William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
6. Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
7. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
8. Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
9. Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
10. Joey Logano Team Penske
11. Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
12. Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
13. Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
14. Ty Dillon 23XI Racing
15. Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
16. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
17. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
18. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
19. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
21. Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
