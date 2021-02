.

Alex Bowman won the Busch pole for the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway with speed of 191.261mph, giving the Hendrick Motorsports driver a record fourth consecutive front row start in the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener.

The rest of the field will be set after the Duel races on Thursday night. Qualifying set the field for those races.

f.221