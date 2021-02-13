Ben Rhodes 1st Victory In Overtime

.
Ben Rhodes need overtime in the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway Friday night to pick up his first Daytona victory.
A multicar wreck on Lap 95 of 100 set the stage for the race to finish in overtime and ended the race for a number of racers.
“This is so special-the biggest win of my career,” Rhodes exulted after climbing from his truck. “I can’t even believe this. As a driver, you’re always asked about what your biggest accomplishment is… This is it. This is hands-down it. This is the place to be. I can’t even believe it.”
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 1 Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 101 Laps – 252.5 Miles
1 – Ben Rhodes
2 – Jordan Anderson
3 – Cory Roper
4 – Ryan Truex
5 – Carson Hocevar
6 – Sheldon Creed
7 – John Hunter Nemechek
8 – Codie Rohrbaugh
9 – Chandler Smith
10 – 51 Drew Dollar
11 – Grant Enfinger
12 – Kris Wright
13 – Spencer Boyd
14 – David Gilliland
15 – Matt Crafton
16 – Zane Smith
17 – Danny Bohn
18 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
19 – Bryan Dauzat
20 – Jason White
21 – Austin Wayne
22 – Austin Hill
23 – Raphael Lessard
24 – Hailie Deegan
25 – Brett Moffitt
26 – Timothy Peters
27 – Johnny Sauter
28 – Tyler Ankrum
29 – Chase Purdy
30 – Tate Fogleman
31 – Todd Gilliland
32 – Stewart Friesen
33 – Derek Kraus
34 – Gus Dean
35 – Tanner Gray
