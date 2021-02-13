Ben Rhodes 1st Victory In Overtime

.

Ben Rhodes need overtime in the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway Friday night to pick up his first Daytona victory.

A multicar wreck on Lap 95 of 100 set the stage for the race to finish in overtime and ended the race for a number of racers.

“This is so special-the biggest win of my career,” Rhodes exulted after climbing from his truck. “I can’t even believe this. As a driver, you’re always asked about what your biggest accomplishment is… This is it. This is hands-down it. This is the place to be. I can’t even believe it.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 1 Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 101 Laps – 252.5 Miles

1 – Ben Rhodes

2 – Jordan Anderson

3 – Cory Roper

4 – Ryan Truex

5 – Carson Hocevar

6 – Sheldon Creed

7 – John Hunter Nemechek

8 – Codie Rohrbaugh

9 – Chandler Smith

10 – 51 Drew Dollar

11 – Grant Enfinger

12 – Kris Wright

13 – Spencer Boyd

14 – David Gilliland

15 – Matt Crafton

16 – Zane Smith

17 – Danny Bohn

18 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

19 – Bryan Dauzat

20 – Jason White

21 – Austin Wayne

22 – Austin Hill

23 – Raphael Lessard

24 – Hailie Deegan

25 – Brett Moffitt

26 – Timothy Peters

27 – Johnny Sauter

28 – Tyler Ankrum

29 – Chase Purdy

30 – Tate Fogleman

31 – Todd Gilliland

32 – Stewart Friesen

33 – Derek Kraus

34 – Gus Dean

35 – Tanner Gray

