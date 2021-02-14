Austin Cindric Back In Victory Lane

.

Austin Cindric picked up where he left off in November. The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion was back in winners circle after winning the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday evening,

Cindric held off a hard charge from Brett Moffitt and Harrison Burton after clean up efforts from a 3 car crash on lap 115 pushed the race into overtime.

“Obviously, coming off a lot of momentum winning that championship last year, but nothing is guaranteed and keep working hard. Congrats to my man, (spotter) Coleman (Pressley) up on the roof. He puts in just as much effort or more as I do. I’m proud of him, and we’ll try to go do it again tomorrow, I guess.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 40th Annual Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Saturday, February 13, 2021

1. – Austin Cindric

2. – Brett Moffitt

3. – Harrison Burton

4. – Jeb Burton

5. – AJ Allmendinger

6. – Brandon Brown

7. – Myatt Snider

8. – Brandon Gdovic

9. – Daniel Hemric

10. – Jason White

11. – Joe Graf Jr.

12. – Caesar Bacarella

13. – Stefan Parsons

14. – Ty Dillon

15. – Kyle Weatherman

16. – Matt Mills

17. – Jesse Little

18. – Ryan Vargas

19. – Danny Bohn

20. – Timmy Hill

21. – Josh Williams

22. – Jeremy Clements

23. – Landon Cassill

24. – Tommy Joe Martins

25. – Robby Lyons II

26. – Riley Herbst

27. – Josh Berry

28. – Justin Allgaier

29. – Justin Haley

30. – Chad Finchum

31. – Ryan Sieg

32. – Noah Gragson

33. – Bayley Currey

34. – Gray Gaulding

35. – Colby Howard

36. – Michael Annett

37. – Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. – Brandon Jones

39. – Cody Ware

40. – Alex Labbe

f.221