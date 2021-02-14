Austin Cindric Back In Victory Lane

.
Austin Cindric picked up where he left off in November. The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion was back in winners circle after winning the season opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday evening,
Cindric held off a hard charge from Brett Moffitt and Harrison Burton after clean up efforts from a 3 car crash on lap 115 pushed the race into overtime.
“Obviously, coming off a lot of momentum winning that championship last year, but nothing is guaranteed and keep working hard. Congrats to my man, (spotter) Coleman (Pressley) up on the roof. He puts in just as much effort or more as I do. I’m proud of him, and we’ll try to go do it again tomorrow, I guess.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 40th Annual Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Florida
Saturday, February 13, 2021
1. – Austin Cindric
2. – Brett Moffitt
3. – Harrison Burton
4. – Jeb Burton
5. – AJ Allmendinger
6. – Brandon Brown
7. – Myatt Snider
8. – Brandon Gdovic
9. – Daniel Hemric
10. – Jason White
11. – Joe Graf Jr.
12. – Caesar Bacarella
13. – Stefan Parsons
14. – Ty Dillon
15. – Kyle Weatherman
16. – Matt Mills
17. – Jesse Little
18. – Ryan Vargas
19. – Danny Bohn
20. – Timmy Hill
21. – Josh Williams
22. – Jeremy Clements
23. – Landon Cassill
24. – Tommy Joe Martins
25. – Robby Lyons II
26. – Riley Herbst
27. – Josh Berry
28. – Justin Allgaier
29. – Justin Haley
30. – Chad Finchum
31. – Ryan Sieg
32. – Noah Gragson
33. – Bayley Currey
34. – Gray Gaulding
35. – Colby Howard
36. – Michael Annett
37. – Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. – Brandon Jones
39. – Cody Ware
40. – Alex Labbe
