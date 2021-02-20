All Rhodes Leaving Daytona

Mother nature would present the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers with the opportunity to test out there rain tires and wiper system for the start in the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159. NASCAR will only race on road courses in the rain or damp conditions.

Ben Rhodes wrapped up a perfect pair of weekends at Daytona International Speedway with a victory on the oval last week im the NextEra 250, returning Friday night to pick up the “W” in the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 on the infield road course.

“I just have to thank my team. The Bombardier Tundra was fast all day. ThorSport Racing gave me a truck that handled this year and we were fast. Rich (Lushes) is a really good crew chief. It’s good to be paired up with him and all of the guys on my team. I’m just thrilled. I don’t know what to say. I’ve been on cloud nine all week, so it’s above that. I’m just so happy.”

“Unbelievable, I don’t even have words for it, “I don’t even know what to say, this is so cool.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 2 DAYTONA Road Course

Daytona Beach, FL – 3.61 – Mile Paved

Race Length – 51 Laps – 184.11 Miles

1 – Ben Rhodes

2 – Sheldon Creed

3 – John Hunter Nemechek

4 – Todd Gilliland

5 – Riley Herbst

6 – Matt Crafton

7 – Derek Kraus

8 – Kaz Grala

9 – Timmy Hill

10 – Christian Eckes

11 – Stewart Friesen

12 – Chandler Smith

13 – Camden Murphy

14 – Carson Hocevar

15 – Austin Wayne

16 – Codie Rohrbaugh

17 – Dawson Cram

18 – Johnny Sauter

19 – Tate Fogleman

20 – Tanner Gray

21 – Tyler Ankrum

22 – Chase Purdy

23 – Parker Chase

24 – Timothy Peters

25 – Brett Moffitt

26 – Raphael Lessard

27 – Bobby Reuse

28 – Hailie Deegan

29 – Jett Noland

30 – Danny Bohn

31 – Ryan Truex

32 – Norm Benning

33 – Austin Hill

34 – Cory Roper

35 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

36 – Lawless Alan

37 – Sam Mayer

38 – Jason White

39 – Spencer Boyd

40 – Zane Smith

