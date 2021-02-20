All Rhodes Leaving Daytona

Mother nature would present the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers with the opportunity to test out there rain tires and wiper system for the start in the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159. NASCAR will only race on road courses in the rain or damp conditions.
Ben Rhodes wrapped up a perfect pair of weekends at Daytona International Speedway with a victory on the oval last week im the NextEra 250, returning Friday night to pick up the “W” in the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 on the infield road course.
“I just have to thank my team. The Bombardier Tundra was fast all day. ThorSport Racing gave me a truck that handled this year and we were fast. Rich (Lushes) is a really good crew chief. It’s good to be paired up with him and all of the guys on my team. I’m just thrilled. I don’t know what to say. I’ve been on cloud nine all week, so it’s above that. I’m just so happy.”
“Unbelievable, I don’t even have words for it, “I don’t even know what to say, this is so cool.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 2 DAYTONA Road Course
Daytona Beach, FL – 3.61 – Mile Paved
Race Length – 51 Laps – 184.11 Miles
1 – Ben Rhodes
2 – Sheldon Creed
3 – John Hunter Nemechek
4 – Todd Gilliland
5 – Riley Herbst
6 – Matt Crafton
7 – Derek Kraus
8 – Kaz Grala
9 – Timmy Hill
10 – Christian Eckes
11 – Stewart Friesen
12 – Chandler Smith
13 – Camden Murphy
14 – Carson Hocevar
15 – Austin Wayne
16 – Codie Rohrbaugh
17 – Dawson Cram
18 – Johnny Sauter
19 – Tate Fogleman
20 – Tanner Gray
21 – Tyler Ankrum
22 – Chase Purdy
23 – Parker Chase
24 – Timothy Peters
25 – Brett Moffitt
26 – Raphael Lessard
27 – Bobby Reuse
28 – Hailie Deegan
29 – Jett Noland
30 – Danny Bohn
31 – Ryan Truex
32 – Norm Benning
33 – Austin Hill
34 – Cory Roper
35 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
36 – Lawless Alan
37 – Sam Mayer
38 – Jason White
39 – Spencer Boyd
40 – Zane Smith
