Duel in the Desert Spring Break – CANCELLED – UPDATED INFO

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions by the State of Nevada, the Duel in the Desert Spring Break set for February 10-13, 2021 has been cancelled and will not be run.

The restrictions, imposed shortly after the November 2020 Duel in the Desert, limit crowd gatherings and have recently been extended to February 15, 2021. Every effort was exhausted for event approval that was unfortunately not granted.

All online sales will be automatically refunded.

UPDATE 1/24/2021

All Duel in the Desert Spring Break full refunds have been processed and will show up on your respective accounts in the next 5-7 business days. If you have any issues email support@racexr.com for assistance.

See you in November 2021!