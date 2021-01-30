.

UPDATE: Planning continues for the Bristol Dirt Nationals. A couple of quick updates.

– Parking Info will be available soon. We are mapping out spots. There is FREE Parking for all registered drivers. We will have limited, optional, paid parking if you choose to upgrade.

– When you park you are there for the week. We will not be moving haulers in and out.

– You can camp in your toter/RV *IF* attached to the trailer. No additional RV’s are allowed in pit spots.

– Load-In information will be available early next week. We are waiting for approval to move-in earlier.

– We will have optional practice the weekend before. Final details will be posted soon. There is FREE practice each race day for the classes running THAT DAY.

– Media Credentials application will be posted on February 1.

– We will be testing gears and looking close at the track the week of February 8. We will post updates to Facebook.

– If you have any questions on Tickets and Camping go to: https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/contact/

– If you have questions on Pit Passes or the Race Operations go to: https://racexr.com/contact/

Thanks for your patience as we wrap up final details and get ready for the Bristol Dirt Nationals! #ItsDirtBaby

