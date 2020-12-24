Pay To Race Pricing Revealed

.

Pay-to-race pricing is generally kept secret. Until today…

So now you want to just up and drive NASCAR? You can, for a price. MBM Motorsports has released the cost to rent a full-time NASCAR ride for the 2020 season.

Carl Long Motorsports operates multiple cars across multiple NASCAR divisions. His MBM Motorsports operation is based in Statesville, North Carolina.

Timmy Hill ran full-time for the team at the NASCAR Cup Series level in 2020. Chad Finchum also ran three races in a separate part-time NCS effort.

As for the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup, it’s a much larger rotation of drivers because it’s far cheaper to rent Xfinity rides.

Most of the underfunded teams have a rental program. You either bring money, you bring a sponsor or you watch from the grandstands. However, it’s rare that the actual cost of such a deal is released.

Ahead of Christmas, Carl Long Motorsports and MBM Motorsports released the following message on social media. "We need 1 more full time driver in Xfinity to complete our line up. You will be going to all Xfinity races. So here is the bargain price of

