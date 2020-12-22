New Race Track To Open – Schedule/Rules

.

Blue Valor Speedway in Emmett, Idaho, intends to open in March 2021. The 1/4-mile dirt oval is being built on the land of the Boise Cascade laminated beam manufacturing plant that shut down in 2011.

The 900-foot-long lumber building outside the mill will serve as the pits. This area provides 200 covered pit stalls, each with electricity access and a concrete floor. They erected a 40-foot by 102-foot screen to allow racers to watch on-track racing live. A new grandstand will hold 4,000 people. They’re also installing 115 camping spaces with hookups.

