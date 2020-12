Colorado Drivers Entered in 2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals

.

2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals Pre-Entries

UPDATED: 12/28/20

OFFICIAL. Based on online submitted entries.

*Does not guarantee drivers will attend the event.*

Colorado Drivers Confirmed:

Modifieds:

WW1 – Ricky Alvarado – Hotchkiss, Colorado

19R – Todd Reed – Severance, Colorado

21H – Jeff Hunter – Henderson, Colorado

77T – Tripp Gaylord – Lakewood, Colorado

78 – Brian Cross – Brighton, Colorado

SportMods:

18C – Ryan Moser – Englewood, Colorado

Stock Cars:

2M – Angel Munoz – Lamar, Colorado

73 – Joe Bellm – Broomfield, Colorado

Colorado Drivers On The Standby List:

Modifieds

28 John Burrow Jr. – Denver, Colorado

SportMods:

9JR Brendyn Nordyke – Holly, Colorado

Hornets

5IVE Mitch Bolton – Grand Junction, Colorado

