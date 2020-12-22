Colorado Drivers Confirmed Registrations

.

Noticed on social media there are several Colorado drivers sharing their confirmed registration for this event.

UPDATED INFO – 12/22

Bristol Dirt Nationals

Almost SOLD OUT, Baby.

Bristol Dirt Nationals

Unofficial Numbers as of 9:15 AM CST

68 – Super Late Models (No Cap)

158 – 604 Late Models (+50 Waiting List)

134 – 602 Late Models

141 – Open Modifieds (+23 Waiting List)

185 – Modifieds (+36 Waiting List)

153 – SportMods (+39 Waiting List)

168 – Stock Cars (+44 Waiting List)

175 – Hornets (+94 Waiting List)

1182 Total (+286 Waiting List)

Entries came so fast some went over 150 before we could cut off access. We will honor those entries. Some Modifieds will be moved to Open Modifieds pending clarification from those entries.

40 U.S. States and 1 Canadian Province (British Columbia) represented (Missing Idaho, Utah, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alaska, and Hawaii

The inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals, March 15-20, has added seven additional classes from multiple sanctioning bodies to join the Super Late Models and round out the weeklong extravaganza of dirt track racing that will offer an overall combined purse of more than $400,000, it was announced today by Bristol Motor Speedway officials.

Other classes to hit the famed Bristol Motor Speedway high banks during the highly-anticipated event include Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, 602 and 604 Late Models (crate engine packages), Hornets (compacts) and Open Modifieds. Due to pit space considerations, all supporting divisions limited to 150 entries per class

limited to 150 entries per class