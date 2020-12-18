.

A diverse schedule for the ARCA Menards Series West will mark the series’ 67th season and its second under the ARCA banner. The nine-race schedule features tracks ranging from the third-mile bullrings to the one-mile ovals to pair of road courses.

The 2021 ARCA Menards Series West season will begin in March at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, with a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series. The West championship will be crowned back at Phoenix as part of the NASCAR Championship Weekend. READ MORE >Highlights from the 2021 ARCA Menards Series West schedule: