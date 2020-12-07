.

Registration is open to IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sportmods, and IMCA Stock Cars. You must have a current 2021 IMCA License to race.

Modifieds: $150 online until January 15, 2021 ($50 per night), $225 at the track ($75 per night).

Northern Sportmods: $75 online until January 15, 2021 ($25 per night), $150 at the track ($50 per night).

Stock Cars: $75 online until January 15, 2021 ($25 per night), $150 at the track ($50 per night).

Entry does NOT include a Pit Pass.

Pit Pass, Kid Pit Passes, RV Parking, Vehicle Parking, and Pit Vehicle Passes will be available to purchase online or at the pit gate. READ MORE https://duelvegas.com/drivers/register/