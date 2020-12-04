2021 World Of Outlaw Schedule

.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is bringing a 90-plus schedule across 27 states with game-changing purses at stake in 2021.

Key to next season is the revitalization of a full slate of crown jewel events, including the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals with a potential $200,000 to the winner; TWO Kings Royals each paying $175,000 to win from an $800,000 purse; an additional $100,000 on the line for the Jackson Nationals if the same driver wins the Huset’s 50 ahead of Jackson; and the historic Williams Grove National Open with $75,000 to the winner from an enhanced payout through the field.

"We have set the stage for an incredible 2021 season,