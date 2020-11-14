Results – Duel in the Desert – nite 3

.

Winebarger And Wolla Take Final Qualifiers At Duel

By Jackson Braun 10 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nov. 13) – Collen Winebarger and former IMCA national champion Jason Wolla earned the final qualifying victories at the 23rd annual Duel in the Desert at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night.

Tom Berry, Jr. and Eddie Belec led the field to the green in qualifier number one, with Winebarger and Belec making significant contact entering the first pair of turns. Winebarger took the lead until a caution on the second lap.

Belec moved back to second on the ensuing restart, bringing Kyle Brown with him to third.

Another caution with six complete failed to disrupt the running order, as Winebarger continued to lead over Belec.

The top three pulled away from the rest of the field by three seconds, as Belec remained within a car length with ten to go.

Brown took a peek to Belec’s inside with seven remaining, but the lead duo remained the same into the waning laps, as Winebarger continued on to victory over Belec.

In qualifier number two, Sean Stacy and Jason Wolla were the first to the green, but the initial start was called back due to a jump by Casey Skyberg.

Wolla took the point on the restart, as BJ Wild went from fifth into a three wide battle with Skyberg and Jordan Grabouski. Wolla and Grabouski ran one two through a caution on the eighth round.

Wild once again took second on the restart, while Skyberg moved into third.

Another caution with eight to go saw a brief return to second for Wild, though Grabouski would take the spot back two laps later.

Grabouski cut Wolla’s two second advantage in half with four laps remaining, but Wolla was able to continue on to victory, despite a late caution, and Saturday’s Duel finale.

In the Stock Car division, Aaron Spangler and Colton Arends moved on to Saturday’s duel with their final qualifying night victories.

Spangler and Loren Pesicka, Jr. paced the field to the line to start the first qualifying feature, with Spangler leading through the first set of turns, while Modified qualifier winner Collen Winebarger improved to second on the opening circuit.

Chase Alves moved into the second spot with five laps complete, and began reeling in Spangler for the lead shortly thereafter.

The top four began to lap around the half mile oval nose-to-tail, with Pesicka moving back to third with six remaining.

Alves made contact with the leader, but remained in the same order with four circuits remaining.

Alves and Spangler made more contact a lap later, while Alves and Winebarger got together in three and four, ending both their bids to make the Duel finale.

Spangler continued on to win over Pesicka.

In Stock Car qualifier two, Jesse Sobbing and Jordan Grabouski traded their Modifieds for their Stock Cars, and led the field to the stripe at the start.

Grabouski used the cushion to take the lead after a caution on the initial start.

Sobbing ran low as Grabouski remained on the cushion through three laps.

Following a pileup on lap five, Colton Arends improved to second on the restart. Arends ran low, with Sobbing taking to the cushion, as the pair went door-to-door for the second spot.

The pair swapped second, while remaining less than a second behind Grabouski.

With eight remaining, Arends peeked to the inside of Grabouski, taking the lead into turn three, while also bringing Sobbing with him into second.

Sobbing took the top spot with seven to go, but the new lead duo remained door-to-door, this time for the top spot, before the final caution with six to go.

Arends regained the lead on the restart, as eighteenth starting Shelby Williams and Jeremy Christians made brief attempts to move into the top three.

Williams jumped the cushion coming to the two to go sign, giving Grabouski the third spot back.

Arends continued on to win over Sobbing.

In the SportMod division, Phillip Shelby and Jorddon Braaten became the final qualifying winners of the evening, earning their places in Saturday’s Duel.

Shelby and Cody Williams led the field to the first turn to start, as they remained door-to-door through one lap.

Shelby took the lead from there, and built a one second lead by the end of lap two, and by five seconds as he began to work traffic at the halfway point.

Garrett Jernagan moved past Cale Richards to third with five to go, and began to hunt down Williams for the final Duel transfer spot, while Shelby worked heavy traffic with two to go.

Jernagan dove inside of Williams on the final trip through turns one and two, earning his Duel spot with the victorious Shelby.

In the final qualifier of the 23rd Duel, Tommy Fraser and Luke Krogh brought the field to the start.

Fraser led the opening circuit, as Jorddon Braaten improved to second.

The top two pulled away by three and a half seconds before a lap five yellow.

Braaten took the lead on the sixth round, as Keegan Nordquist reeled Fraser in for the final Duel transfer. Nordquist eventually became part of a pileup on a restart with seven laps complete.

Dakota Girard took third from JJ McCarty, Jr. on the next restart, as the lead duo pulled away.

Two final cautions with four remaining brought to the time limit, as Braaten continued on to victory over Girard, as one final caution ended the race. Girard took second from Fraser on the final restart.

The 23rd Annual Duel in the Desert concludes on Saturday night. Catch all the action on racexr.com.

Mod A Feature 1

1 Collen Winebarger (C9)

2 Eddie Belec (3B)

3 Kyle Brown (21K)

4 Scott Bloomquist (0)

5 Jesse Sobbing (99)

6 Johnny Saathoff (96J)

7 Jason Hilliard (07)

8 Bobby Hogge Iv (22H)

9 Clint Reichenbach (7C)

10 Jake Pike (223)

11 Kyle Heckman (111X)

12 Dylan Thornton (38DT)

13 Ethan Braaksma (111)

14 John Campos (36)

15 Jeremy Payne (96JP)

16 Darrell Hughes Ii (28x)

17 Zachary Madrid (5M)

18 Fred Wojtek (44F)

19 Bryson Curry (101BC)

20 Craig Oakes (91C)

21 Mike Petersilie (25P)

22 Shane Devolder (44S)

23 Mike Wedelstadt (X)

24 Tom Berry Jr. (15JX)

25 Tim Balding (1B)

26 Lance Mari (19SB)

27 Terry Phillips (75)

28 John Parmeley (92P)

Mod A Feature 2

1 Jason Wolla (27w)

2 Jordan Grabouski (30)

3 Bj Wild (12)

4 Casey Skyberg (6)

5 Casey Delp (2W)

6 Zane Devilbiss (18Z)

7 Chris Nieman (3)

8 Dominic Ursetta (6U)

9 Clay Money (7)

10 Randy Brown (16B)

11 Sean Stacy (M22)

12 Steven Noland (17N)

13 Danny Wagner (11D)

14 Tyrone Yazzie (110)

15 Trent Loverude (11L)

16 Riley Simmons (21R)

17 Michael Thing (38T)

18 James Lipke (4Y)

19 Tyson Blood (97)

20 Jacob Hobscheidt (01J)

21 Jeremy Frenier (17J)

22 Jack Sullivan (18)

23 Tripp Gaylord (77T)

24 Donald Earven (1X)

25 Chaz Baca (75JR)

26 Jess Brekke (13B)

27 Ricky Childress (116)

28 Lawrence O Connor (27EH)

Mod B Feature 1

1 Jeremy Payne (96JP)

2 Craig Oakes (91C)

3 Clint Reichenbach (7C)

4 Jake Pike (223)

5 Cody Burke (20B)

6 Ken Schrader (9S)

7 Robert Sanders (10N)

8 Matthew Drager (21A)

9 Bradley Hopkins (68H)

10 Curtis Barnes (7B)

11 Ryan Williams (87)

12 Roger Holder (24H)

13 Donald Houghton (61D)

14 Peyton Taylor (01T)

15 Ashton Wilkey (17)

16 Chase Hansen (20C)

17 Michael Hale (01H)

18 John Pierce (80)

19 Kelsy-Ann Hayes (09)

20 Andy Eickhoff (9)

Mod B Feature 2

1 Shane Devolder (44S)

2 Terry Phillips (75)

3 Dylan Thornton (38DT)

4 John Campos (36)

5 Greg Gustus (14G)

6 Jimmy Reeves (1000)

7 Alyssa Smith (31A)

8 Braxton Yeager (33BY)

9 Ray Bollinger (2777)

10 Billy Griffin (16G)

11 Zach Fettinger (88)

12 Cody Kuglin (71K)

13 Jacob Pace (18K)

14 Tim Yaeger (17Y)

15 Shawn Zelenka (11*)

16 Joe Miller (73U)

17 Robert Charapata (333)

18 Ryan Porter (14P)

19 Donald Schott (11S)

20 Cory Sample (00)

Mod B Feature 3

1 Trent Loverude (11L)

2 Dominic Ursetta (6U)

3 Jack Sullivan (18)

4 Tyrone Yazzie (110)

5 Jaxon Saathoff (96JS)

6 Danny Lauer (41L)

7 Chris Birdsong (69L)

8 Freddie Plourde (89)

9 Brian Harding (28H)

10 Chance Hyser (387)

11 Dillion Thomas (39)

12 Vinny Raucci Jr. (911)

13 Albert Gill (34G)

14 Chris Delp (22)

15 Kevin Smith (7K)

16 Wyatt Block (2JR)

17 Scott Drake (222)

18 Dick Brack (2.0)

19 Dalton Houghton (61H)

20 Dan Menk (19M)

Mod B Feature 4

1 Tripp Gaylord (77T)

2 Michael Thing (38T)

3 Zane Devilbiss (18Z)

4 Steven Noland (17N)

5 Austin Kiefer (3AC)

6 Ryan Ruter (555)

7 Russell Allen (23R)

8 Curtis Towns (24)

9 Derek Nance (5N)

10 Mark Gaylord (34)

11 Travis Olheiser (O19)

12 Troy Foulger (49)

13 Jc Parmeley (21p)

14 Troy Grabowski (72x)

15 Bryan Wulfenstein (12W)

16 Mike Shepherd (15)

17 Bob Moore (48)

18 Colby Moore (19C)

19 Chad Stevens (61)

DNS Steve Simpson Jr (24s)

SportMod A Feature 1

1 Phillip Shelby (86)

2 Garrett Jernagan (4)

3 Cade Richards (1R

4 Jeff Schmuhl (11S)

5 Cody Williams (77)

6 Cory Hemphill (198)

7 Fred Ryland (7J)

8 Mark Garner (76)

9 Arie Schouten (99RE)

10 Taylor Kuehl (2K)

11 Tyler Blankenship (17B)

12 John Piker (28P)

13 Brendyn Nordyke (9JR)

14 Brian Carey (55C)

15 Michael Dean (48)

16 Anthony Madrid (15M)

17 Philip Keller (9K)

18 Justin Wright (183)

19 Justin Klynsma (1ST)

20 Terry Bridges (8M)

21 Dale Ricks Jr. (45R)

22 Richard Spangler (18)

23 Matt Micheli (96M)

24 Chris Falkenberg (3C)

25 Chuck Delp (2D)

26 Brock Crawford (47)

27 Andrew Pearce (15P)

28 Danny Concelman (4D)

SportMod A Feature 2

1 Jorddon Braaten (84)

2 Dakota Girard (0)

3 Tommy Fraser (12)

4 Jj McCarty Jr. (111)

5 Craig Nieman (7z)

6 Brady Bjella (99)

7 Scott Saunders (251)

8 Clay Erickson (96E)

9 Justin Erickson (14E)

10 Jason Bannister (51)

11 Doug Hagio (30S)

12 Jimmy Ray Huffmon (27H)

13 Brent Curran (132)

14 Ahnna Schouten (0NA)

15 Cody Thompson (25C)

16 David Pitt (28)

17 Chris Toth (57CT)

18 Jacob Olmstead (88J)

19 Andrew Peckham (75)

20 Keegan Nordquist (10N)

21 Cory Kemkes (07)

22 Ryan Peery (21P)

23 Chuck Weir (51W)

24 Austin Ruskauff (88C)

25 Rusty McMillan (16)

26 Brian Smith (40S)

27 John Rebstock (39R)

28 Luke Krogh (47K)

SportMod B Feature 1

1 Anthony Madrid (15M)

2 Justin Klynsma (1ST)

3 Andrew Pearce (15P)

4 Matt Micheli (96M)

5 Kyler Reynolds (303)

6 Kelly Henderson (24)

7 Jason Ferguson (19)

8 Cole Suckow (75S)

9 Christopher Frisbie (17)

10 Brian Baker (11B)

11 Joshua Stringer (47S)

12 Cody Taylor (C4)

13 Russel Hays (7C)

14 Michael Johnson (22C)

15 Kevin Johnson (20S)

16 Dave Daniels (12DD)

17 Kyle Menlove (32M)

18 Mike Wells (77W)

19 Daniel West (27)

20 Guy Ahlwardt (10)

21 Joey Jock (79J)

22 Theo Van De Sande (74z)

23 Nick Spainhoward (40)

DNS Nick Hankins (99H)

SportMod B Feature 2

1 Brady Bjella (99)

2 Andrew Peckham (75)

3 Justin Erickson (14E)

4 Jacob Olmstead (88J)

5 Rex Higgins (AK47)

6 Les Friend (42F)

7 Christopher Sieweke (74)

8 Jonathan Jensen (25J)

9 Seth Dixon (21D)

10 Matt Ruf (MM5)

11 Ryan Bledsaw (88B)

12 Michael Egurola (21JR)

13 Camron Spangler (216)

14 Terry Faul (35C)

15 Joe Wabsis (9W)

16 Travis Pruitt (43)

17 Bill Lundock (41)

18 Adam Baker (17A)

19 Slade Pitt (35)

20 Timothy Ragsdale (82M)

21 Jadin Fuller (26J)

22 Mike Ficklin (7F)

23 Crystal Hemphill (100)

DNS Jason Pugh (5B)

Stock Car A Feature 1

1 Aaron Spangler (16)

2 Loren Pesicka Jr. (6)

3 George Fronsman (41)

4 Chad Johnson (111)

5 Gary Pesicka (AK46)

6 Dillion Lawrence (3L)

7 Angel Munoz (2M)

8 Chase Berkeley (08)

9 Sean Gentry (2G)

10 Eric Hamilton (00H)

11 Mike Petersilie (25P)

12 Mike Stapleton (10)

13 Garrett Corn (C29)

14 Troy Patee (45)

15 Larry Brigner (02X)

16 Jody York (00)

17 Ron Brewster (02B)

18 Gene Henrie (2H)

19 Dennis Bissonnette (07d)

20 Jerry Schram (77S)

21 Rob Stenvold (12)

22 Brock Hamilton (0H)

23 Rob Gallaher (X)

24 Cody Hodges (5)

25 Chase Alves (14A)

26 Collen Winebarger (19J)

27 Braiden Breaux (14)

28 Kevin Flock (F9)

Stock Car A Feature 2

1 Colton Arends (46)

2 Jesse Sobbing (99)

3 Jordan Grabouski (30)

4 Benji Legg (84)

5 Shelby Williams (82)

6 Mike Nichols (63)

7 Kyle Pfeifer (54P)

8 Todd Reitzler (22R)

9 Troy Foulger (8x)

10 Jake Masters (11M)

11 Randy Brown (16B)

12 Jack Danos (95)

13 Jason Rogers (37)

14 Tyler Mecl (70)

15 Cody Johnson (11)

16 Andrew Burg (78B)

17 Jeff Whiting (16W)

18 Levi Card (77)

19 Elijah Zevenbergen (66Z)

20 Donald Schott (11S)

21 Loren Dearmond (7D)

22 Jeremy Christians (99X)

23 Eric Bartels (25B)

24 Matt Baker (03)

25 Beau Hutchison (88)

26 Kyle Heckman (27x)

27 Edwin Wells (99W)

28 Gary Williams (69)

Stock Car B Feature 1

1 Chase Berkeley (08)

2 Rob Gallaher (X)

3 Jerry Schram (77S)

4 Troy Burkhart (25X)

5 Jc Parmeley (82P)

6 David Peterson (6U)

7 Kevin Wright (83)

8 Shane Priddy (766)

9 Justin Wright (183)

10 Grayson Denney (22)

11 Joe Gallaher (1)

12 Mark Morton (777)

13 Shawn Parish (31JR)

14 Pat Humphrey (11X)

15 Jd Davis (62)

16 Andrew Mathers (07)

17 Frankie Hendershot (5H)

18 Kevin Ward (114)

19 Tyler Iverson (98T)

DNS Ryan Gaylord (25JB)

Stock Car B Feature 2

1 Jack Danos (95)

2 Donald Schott (11S)

3 Beau Hutchison (88)

4 Jaydun Thomas (39)

5 Zachary Madrid (7M)

6 Aspen Russell (02)

7 Kris Broucaret (06B)

8 Robert Chalupa (24)

9 Dave Banks (6B)

10 Dj Banks (6J)

11 Hunter Cavanagh (133)

12 Melvin Bailey (61B)

13 Buck Swanson (171)

14 Zach Hilzer (8Z)

15 Jeff Danos (195)

16 Joe Bellm (73)

17 Austin Rhoades (5R)

18 Westin Abbey (112)

19 Mark Madrid Jr. (15)

20 Jesse Taylor (05)

