NASCAR TV Schedule – Nov. 5-8 – Phoenix Raceway

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Thursday, November 5 – Phoenix Raceway

4:00 p.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1/FOX Sports App

Friday, November 6

5:00 p.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Pre-race – FS1/FOX Sports App

6:00 p.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck – Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway – FS1/FOX Sports App

Saturday, November 7

(R) – 5:00 a.m. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck – Lucas Oil 150 (re-air) – FS1/FOX Sports App

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m. – Xfinity – Post-Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

(R) 6:30 p.m. – Gander RV & Outdoors Truck – Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway (re-air) – FS2/FOX Sports App

Sunday, November 8

10:00 a.m. – NASCAR Race Hub: Phoenix – FS1/FOX Sports App

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR America, NBC/NBC Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBC/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Cup – Season Finale 500 – NBC/NBC Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Cup Post-Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will battle for the title, with the highest-finishing driver of the four hoisting the championship trophy.

For those new to NASCAR, one of these drivers doesn’t necessarily have to win the race to be crowned champion. The eventual winner simply has to finish ahead of the other three eligible contenders.

