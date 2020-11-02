NASCAR Cup Championship Field Set For Phoenix

.
Chase Elliott found himself in a must win race if he wanted to advance into the NASCAR Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Kevin Harvick who wrapped up the season championship and held a comfortable point lead found himself eliminated from the Champion 4 drivers who will race for the 2020 Championship next week at Phoenix Raceway..
Elliott would lead 236 of the 500 laps winning the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, while Harvick needing just one position to advance found himself in desperate times spinning Kyle Busch out feet before the finish line at the checkers. Busch was able to maintain control of his car while Harvick spun into the inside wall ending his chance at a 2nd championship run. Harvick ended up 17th, eight points shy of a playoff berth.
“This is just unbelievable. We’re going to Phoenix with a shot to win a championship and have a beautiful blue NAPA Camaro headed out there with a shot to win a title. What more could you ask for?”
Drivers advancing to the Championship at Phoenix:
Chase Elliott
Joey Logano
Denny Hamlin
Brad Keselowski.
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 35
Race Results for the 72nd Annual Xfinity 500 – Sunday, November 1, 2020
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA –
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Ryan Blaney
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Kurt Busch
6 – Alex Bowman
7 – Aric Almirola
8 – Clint Bowyer
9 – Kyle Busch
10 – Matt DiBenedetto
11 – Denny Hamlin
12 – Erik Jones
13 – Cole Custer
14 – Matt Kenseth
15 – Christopher Bell
16 – Ty Dillon
17 – Kevin Harvick
18 – Ryan Newman
19 – Ryan Preece
20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21 – Bubba Wallace
22 – Martin Truex Jr.
23 – Austin Dillon
24 – Tyler Reddick
25 – Corey LaJoie
26 – John Hunter Nemechek
27 – Daniel Suarez
28 – Michael McDowell
29 – Timmy Hill
30 – Jimmie Johnson
31 – JJ Yeley
32 – Josh Bilicki
33 – Quin Houff
34 – Joey Gase
35 – William Byron
36 – James Davison
37 – Brennan Poole
38 – Chris Buescher
39 – Garrett Smithley
