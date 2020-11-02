NASCAR Cup Championship Field Set For Phoenix

.

Chase Elliott found himself in a must win race if he wanted to advance into the NASCAR Cup Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Kevin Harvick who wrapped up the season championship and held a comfortable point lead found himself eliminated from the Champion 4 drivers who will race for the 2020 Championship next week at Phoenix Raceway..

Elliott would lead 236 of the 500 laps winning the XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, while Harvick needing just one position to advance found himself in desperate times spinning Kyle Busch out feet before the finish line at the checkers. Busch was able to maintain control of his car while Harvick spun into the inside wall ending his chance at a 2nd championship run. Harvick ended up 17th, eight points shy of a playoff berth.

“This is just unbelievable. We’re going to Phoenix with a shot to win a championship and have a beautiful blue NAPA Camaro headed out there with a shot to win a title. What more could you ask for?”

Drivers advancing to the Championship at Phoenix:

Chase Elliott

Joey Logano

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 35

Race Results for the 72nd Annual Xfinity 500 – Sunday, November 1, 2020

Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA –

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Ryan Blaney

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Kurt Busch

6 – Alex Bowman

7 – Aric Almirola

8 – Clint Bowyer

9 – Kyle Busch

10 – Matt DiBenedetto

11 – Denny Hamlin

12 – Erik Jones

13 – Cole Custer

14 – Matt Kenseth

15 – Christopher Bell

16 – Ty Dillon

17 – Kevin Harvick

18 – Ryan Newman

19 – Ryan Preece

20 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21 – Bubba Wallace

22 – Martin Truex Jr.

23 – Austin Dillon

24 – Tyler Reddick

25 – Corey LaJoie

26 – John Hunter Nemechek

27 – Daniel Suarez

28 – Michael McDowell

29 – Timmy Hill

30 – Jimmie Johnson

31 – JJ Yeley

32 – Josh Bilicki

33 – Quin Houff

34 – Joey Gase

35 – William Byron

36 – James Davison

37 – Brennan Poole

38 – Chris Buescher

39 – Garrett Smithley

f.1120