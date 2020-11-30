Elevate Your Racing Program

.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (Nov. 30, 2020) – Bill McAnally Racing has announced the BMR Drivers Academy for the 2021 season, presenting an opportunity for at least 14 drivers to participate with the 10-time NASCAR and ARCA regional championship winning organization.

Drivers that win race events in the Drivers Academy during the 2021 season will receive one entry per win, towards a drawing for an opportunity with BMR in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Phoenix next November.

The program is being made available to 14 drivers, along with two additional cars being made available for one-off or part-time entries. Program costs and additional details are available at www.BMRDriversAcademy.com

