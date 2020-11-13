Duel in Desert Results Nite 2

.

Dotson And Demey Head To Duel Finale With Thursday Night Wins

By Jackson Braun 8 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nov. 12) – Ethan Dotson of Bakersfield, California, and Shane Demey of Denison, Iowa earned their places in Saturday night’s main event for IMCA Modifieds at the 23rd annual Duel in the Desert on Thursday night.

Jason Wolla and Jordan Grabouski led the field to the green at the start of the first of the pair of twenty lap qualifiers, and it was Grabouski who took the point after a false start early.

Dotson chased down Grabouski on the second round, eventually taking the lead on the backstretch, as Wolla reeled Grabouski back in for the second and final transfer to Saturday’s Duel.

Wolla and Grabouski swapped lines in their bid for the spot, allowing Dotson to pull away by a second in a half.

Dotson built a lead of over two seconds by the halfway point, as he approached the rear of the field.

As the leader worked traffic, Grabouski closed to under a second with seven remaining.

It was then when Jacob Hobscheidt made a strong run from third to the lead on the back stretch on the following lap.

With three lapped cars in front of the lead duo, Dotson and Hobscheidt made contact, with all the air escaping Hobscheidt’s left front tire, and sending him into a spin, ending his bid for a Duel berth.

On the ensuing restart, Torrance, California’s continued his charge from eleventh to go three wide with Grabouski and Ruter to take the runner-up spot.

Dotson continued on to victory over his buddy Laney, both moving on to Saturday’s main event.

In Modified qualifier number two, Riley Simmons and Chaz Baca were the first under the green at the start, with Simmons leading into the first set of turns, and Shane Demey taking the second position.

After a lap two caution, Demey took the point at the line, leading lap two.

A caution on lap two erased a two second lead for Demey.

DJ Shannon kept California looking strong, as he moved from fifth to third on the restart, before a pileup in turn one again slowed the pace with seven complete.

IMCA National Champion Tom Berry moved his Richey Racing mount to 3rd on the restart, before continuing on into a transfer spot on the following circuit.

Berry cut Demey’s advantage in half as the pair worked traffic with five to go. The leaders avoided a spinning lapped car with four to go, setting up a final double file restart.

Shannon took 2nd back on the restart, as the lead trio remained nose to tail, until Berry headed pit side with two laps left.

Demey went on to victory over Shannon.

In the IMCA SportMod division, Austen Becerra and Joe Docekal punched their tickets to Saturday’s final with their qualifying feature wins.

Pole sitter Luke Krogh spun in turns one and two on at the start, as Anthony Madrid went on to lead lap one.

Seventh starting Matt Berry moved into second briefly on the fifth round, but Becerra took the spot back on the backstretch on lap six.

Becerra continued on to move to Madrid’s inside in turns three and four, taking the lead at the conclusion of lap seven.

Following a pair of cautions with eight complete, Becerra continued to lead.

His progress was not quelled by lapped traffic, as he used one last lapper as a pick to continue on to victory, earning redemption after losing a power plant while leading one night prior.

In the second SportMod qualifier, Joe Docekal took the lead at the start, bringing Nick Spainhoward with him into second.

Docekal built a two second lead by the five lap mark, eventually catching the back of the field before a caution at the halfway point.

Ty Rogers took second on the restart, while Spainhoward spun in turns three and four, ending his hopes for a Duel bid for the evening.

Docekal rebuilt his two second lead by the time two more laps went into the books on the restart, and survived one last caution as he took the white flag to pick up the win over Rogers.

In the IMCA Stock Cars, Scott Brown and Zane DeVilbiss moved to Saturday’s main event with their feature triumphs.

Brown and Michael Jaennette were the class of the field in the caution marred eighteen lap affair.

As Brown led, Jaennette fended off advances by Shaun Bruns and Benji Legg to remain in the second and final transfer spot.

Brown had a lead of over a second erased by a trio of cautions around the halfway point.

On the final restart, Brown held off Jaennette, and the latter held off both Chase Alves and Jake Masters to remain the two that earned their spots to Saturday’s duel.

In the final feature of the night, Zane DeVilbiss and Jeffrey Abbey led the field to the green, both looking to recover from falling out of transfer spots the previous night.

As DeVilbiss built a straightaway lead, Abbey was stalked by Jeremy Christians throughout the first half of the race.

DeVilbiss was not slowed by lapped traffic late in the race, as he went on to win over Abbey by nearly nine seconds.

A Mod Feature 1

1 Ethan Dotson

2 Cody Laney

3 Ryan Ruter

4 Jeremy Payne

5 Grey Ferrando

6 Tim Ward

7 Austin Kiefer

8 Bob Moore

9 Jordan Grabouski

10 Ken Schrader

11 Jesse Sobbing

12 Trent Loverude

13 Jason Wolla

14 Ethan Braaksma

15 Jack Sullivan

16 Terry Phillips

17 Wyatt Block

18 Ray Bollinger

19 Bj Wild

20 Peyton Taylor

21 Mike Petersilie

22 Zachary Madrid

23 Ashton Wilkey

24 Paul Guglielmoni

25 John Campos

26 Jacob Hobscheidt

27 Mike Wedelstadt

28 Bryan Wulfenstein

A Mod Feature 2

1 Shane Demey

2 Dj Shannon

3 Johnny Saathoff

4 Greg Gustus

5 Bobby Hogge Iv

6 Casey Delp

7 Dominic Ursetta

8 Scott Bloomquist

9 Randy Brown

10 Dylan Thornton

11 Chaz Baca

12 Jake Pike

13 Kellen Chadwick

14 Chad Groves

15 Chris Nieman

16 Fred Wojtek

17 Robert Sanders

18 Cody Blixt

19 Derek Nance

20 Riley Simmons

21 Tom Berry Jr.

22 Dale Neitzel

23 Tripp Gaylord

24 Kyle Brown

25 Jeremy Richey

26 Gene Kay

27 Craig Oakes

28 William Gould

B Mod Feature 1

1 Zachary Madrid

2 Peyton Taylor

3 Troy Foulger

4 Lawrence O Connor

5 Collen Winebarger

6 Darrell Hughes Ii

7 Jaxon Saathoff

8 Bryson Curry

9 Michael Scruggs

10 Jess Brekke

11 Gary Dutton

12 Jimmy Reeves

13 Cory Sample

14 Tyson Blood

15 Russell Allen

16 Ryan Porter

17 Jeff Olschowka

18 Jeff Feaster

19 Vinny Raucci Jr.

20 John Parmeley

21 Bradley Hopkins

22 Robert Charapata

23 Chester Kniss

24 Chris Jaggi

B Mod Feature 2

1 Ethan Braaksma

2 Wyatt Block

3 Jerry Flippo

4 Scott Drake

5 Cody Burke

6 Chris Morris

7 Danny Lauer

8 Clay Money

9 Dustin Grabowski

10 Brody Spangler

11 Curtis Towns

12 Kelsy-Ann Hayes

13 Michael Hale

14 Steven Noland

15 Jimmy Mills

16 Andy Eickhoff

17 Corey Cox

18 Chance Hyser

19 Jeremy Ohlde

20 Nevin Kennemore

21 Kolbie Mae Mace

22 Kollin Hibdon

23 Steve Simpson Jr

24 Jerry Schram

B Mod Feature 3

1 Bobby Hogge Iv

2 Robert Sanders

3 Travis Olheiser

4 Lance Mari

5 Jeremy Frenier

6 Troy Morris Iii

7 Shane Devolder

8 Braxton Yeager

9 Tim Balding

10 David Murray Jr.

11 Clint Reichenbach

12 Ricky Childress

13 Dan Menk

14 Dalton Houghton

15 Robby Jeppesen

16 Curtis Barnes

17 Jc Parmeley

18 Kyle Wisdom

19 Travis Diercks

20 Bill Cornwall

21 Trevor Fitz

22 Matthew Drager

23 Jacob Pace

24 Randy Ahrns

B Mod Feature 4

1 Dale Neitzel

2 Gene Kay

3 Jason Hilliard

4 Chase Hansen

5 Tyler Mecl

6 Ryan Roath

7 Aaron Elwess

8 Brenda Kirby

9 Ryan Williams

10 Dick Brack

11 Mark Gaylord

12 Derrick Ingle

13 Kersey Ferrando

14 Jc Elrod

15 Tim Yaeger

16 Troy Grabowski

17 Jacob Jones

18 Dann Perry Iii

19 James Anderson

20 Zane Devilbiss

21 Patrick McIntosh

22 Jeff Taylor

23 Josh Sneed

24 Donald Earven

Sport Mod A Feature 1

1 Austen Becerra

2 Brett Berry

3 Anthony Madrid

4 Garrett Jernagan

5 Jorddon Braaten

6 John Piker

7 Clay Erickson

8 Jason Bannister

9 Tommy Fraser

10 Cade Richards

11 Cody Thompson

12 Michael Johnson

13 Shelby Alves

14 Jacob Olmstead

15 Luke Krogh

16 Justin Erickson

17 Keegan Nordquist

18 Guy Ahlwardt

19 Cory Hemphill

20 Mike Ficklin

21 Timothy Ragsdale

22 David Pearson

23 Terry Faul

24 Andrew Peckham

25 Taylor Kuehl

26 Speedy Madrid

27 Justin Klynsma

28 Camron Spangler

Sport Mod A Feature 2

1 Joe Docekal

2 Ty Rogers

3 Ryan Peery

4 Phillip Shelby

5 Kevin Johnson

6 Tyler Blankenship

7 Brian Baker

8 Cole Suckow

9 Michael Dean

10 Chuck Weir

11 Ryan Bledsaw

12 Kelly Henderson

13 Fred Ryland

14 Arie Schouten

15 Joey Jock

16 Rex Higgins

17 Philip Keller

18 Christopher Sieweke

19 David Pitt

20 Adam Baker

21 Richard Spangler

22 Daniel West

23 Doug Hagio

24 Nick Spainhoward

25 Brent Curran

26 Robby Clabor

27 Scott Saunders

28 Justin Wright

Sport Mod B Feature 1

1 Cody Thompson

2 Justin Erickson

3 Cade Richards

4 David Pearson

5 Brendyn Nordyke

6 Chris Toth

7 Cody Williams

8 Mark Garner

9 Nick Hankins

10 Joshua Stringer

11 Austin Ruskauff

12 Chris Falkenberg

13 Dakota Girard

14 Bj Haslam

15 Shane Weybright

16 Matt Mayo

17 Cody Taylor

18 Michael Egurola

19 Kyle Menlove

20 Jon Hammond

21 Jeff Tuttle

22 Lupe Gomez

23 Aries King

24 Brian Carey

Sport Mod B Feature 2

1 Daniel West

2 Fred Ryland

3 Joey Jock

4 Justin Wright

5 David Schmidt

6 Christopher Frisbie

7 Travis Pruitt

8 Jj McCarty Jr.

9 Joe Antonetti

10 Dale Ricks Jr.

11 Jimmy Ray Huffmon

12 Kyler Reynolds

13 Theo Van De Sande

14 Kj Goodwin

15 Bill Lundock

16 Ahnna Schouten

17 Tate Johnson

18 Matt Ruf

19 Craig Nieman

20 Rusty McMillan

21 Russel Hays

22 Jonathan Jensen

23 Terry Bridges

24 Steve Lysinger

Stock Car A Feature 1

1 Scott Brown

2 Michael Jaennette

3 Chase Alves

4 Shaun Bruns

5 Benji Legg

6 Elijah Zevenbergen

7 Dillion Lawrence

8 Tyler Iverson

9 Todd Reitzler

10 Mike Nichols

11 Bruce Nelson

12 Collen Winebarger

13 Dennis Bissonnette

14 Jody York

15 Aaron Spangler

16 Kevin Wright

17 Troy Burkhart

18 Jeff Whiting

19 Ryan Gaylord

20 Matt Baker

21 Donald Schott

22 Chad Johnson

23 Jake Masters

24 Shane Priddy

25 Kyle Pfeifer

26 Cody Johnson

27 Dave Banks

28 Jordan Grabouski

Stock Car A Feature 2

1 Zane Devilbiss

2 Jeffrey Abbey

3 Jeremy Christians

4 Shelby Williams

5 Jason Rogers

6 Randy Brown

7 Westin Abbey

8 Rob Gallaher

9 Braiden Breaux

10 Jesse Sobbing

11 Mike Petersilie

12 Kevin Flock

13 Eric Hamilton

14 Gary Williams

15 Steve Heckman

16 Troy Foulger

17 Mike Stapleton

18 Chase Berkeley

19 Jesse Taylor

20 Austin Rhoades

21 Larry Brigner

22 Joe Bellm

23 Loren Pesicka Jr.

24 Aspen Russell

25 Edwin Wells

26 Justin Wright

27 Gene Henrie

28 Zachary Madrid

Stock Car B Feature 1

1 Cody Johnson

2 Kevin Wright

3 Jody York

4 Troy Burkhart

5 Rob Stenvold

6 Frankie Hendershot

7 Jeff Danos

8 Gary Pesicka

9 Garrett Corn

10 Kris Broucaret

11 Sean Gentry

12 Ron Brewster

13 Mark Madrid Jr.

14 Eric Bartels

15 Mark Morton

16 Andrew Mathers

17 Colton Arends

18 Jaydun Thomas

19 Brock Hamilton

20 Danny Holt

21 David Peterson

22 Levi Card

23 Chris Evoniuk

24 Chris Bennett

Stock Car B Feature 2

1 Austin Rhoades

2 Edwin Wells

3 Steve Heckman

4 Loren Pesicka Jr.

5 George Fronsman

6 Beau Hutchison

7 Jc Parmeley

8 Troy Patee

9 Jack Danos

10 Shawn Parish

11 Andrew Burg

12 Loren Dearmond

13 Tyler Mecl

14 Robert Chalupa

15 Melvin Bailey

16 Joey McCullough

17 Jerry Schram

18 Hunter Cavanagh

19 Jd Davis

20 Buck Swanson

21 Kevin Ward

22 Jake Nelson

23 Pat Humphrey

24 Grayson Denney

25 Austin Van Hoff

