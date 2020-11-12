Duel in Desert – Results nite 1

.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nov. 11) – Ricky Thornton, Jr. and PJ Egbert punched their tickets Wednesday night for the 23rd Annual Duel in the Desert main event, winning their twenty-two lap qualifying features.

In the first Modified qualifier, Thornton and William Gould lead the field to the green at the start. Thornton set a blistering pace early, leading by over a full second at the completion of the opening round.

Tanner Black of Otis, Kansas moved up to the second spot on the second circuit, then began to close in on Thornton for the top spot.

The lead duo maintained the same distance through ten completed laps, as they approached the rear of the field.

Thornton closed in on a pair of lapped cars running high and low with six remaining, allowing Black to close to within a half of a second with five laps left.

Three lapped cars further quelled Thornton’s momentum, causing the Clive, Iowa hotshoe to abandon the bottom to work the traffic with three laps left.

Thornton put two lapped cars between himself and Black as the white flag flew, continuing on to victory.

In Modified qualifier number two, Craig Oakes and Jordan Grabouski led the field at the start. Shane DeVolder moved up to second at the conclusion of the opening round, and began to stalk Grabouski for the lead shortly thereafter.

The pair swapped the lead on the third circuit, with Grabouski remaining on the point at the end of the lap.

It was then when PJ Egbert moved up to the second spot on lap four, then to the point on the fifth lap.

After a caution for former IMCA national champion Jason Wolla just before the halfway point, DeVolder briefly moved back to a spot in the duel, while he, Grabouski, and Ricky Alvarado went three wide for the second spot in the duel.

Alvarado’s night ended on the following circuit, making hard contact with the turn one wall to bring out another caution.

10RM replaced Alvarado in the three car dogfight for the second spot on the restart, with 175 replacing Grabouski in the battle one circuit later.

Egbert built a lead of a second-and-a-half as the final battles for second played out, with 10RM following Egbert home to head to Saturday’s duel.

In the Stock Car qualifiers, Dan Mackenthun and Jack Sullivan punched their tickets to Saturday’s dance with their feature victories.

Zane DeVilbiss and Steve Heckman lead qualifier one to the green, and it was DeVilbiss that set a blistering pace for the majority of the event.

DeVilbiss built leads of three and eight seconds between cautions, while Mackenthun moved to the second and final transfer spot to the duel with four laps complete.

The lead duo worked traffic late in the race, before the final caution as the white flag flew, erasing a nine second lead.

DeVilbiss then went pit side with a flat tire, allowing Mackenthun to inherit the lead for the green-white-checkered restart.

Mackenthun went on to victory over Colby Deming.

In qualifier two for the Stock Cars, it was Jeffrey Abbey who took lead the field for the majority of the second eighteen lap race.

Jack Sullivan, making his Stock Car debut, moved from his seventh starting spot to second on the sixth circuit.

Dallon Murty ran third as Abbey started working lapped traffic with six laps left, cutting his four second lead in half.

The top three went nose to tail through traffic with four remaining, with Sullivan taking the point a half mile later, bringing Zach Madrid with him into second.

Abbey climbed over Madrid’s right rear coming out of turn two with two laps left, causing flat tires, and a spin for Madrid.

Murty moved to second on the final restart, as Sullivan continued on to victory.

In IMCA SportMod action, Austin Manzella and Johnathan Logue were the qualifying feature winners.

Manzella built a second and a half lead with five laps complete, in his bid to recover from a practice night crash, while also avoiding disaster again in his heat race earlier on in the night.

Andrew Peckham closed to within a half of a second at the halfway point, and went on to peek to Manzella’s inside on multiple occasions in the ensuing laps.

Fred Ryland made it a three car battle for the lead in the waning laps, as the trio worked traffic.

Jason Nation fell back early in the race, but stormed back to take second with two to go, while making a bid for the lead at the white flag.

Manzella beat Nation back to the checkers by seven tenths of a second for the win.

The final qualifying feature of the night saw Austen Becerra set the pace for the bulk of the race.

Fending off charges by Jake Sachau and Johnathan Logue, Becerra went on to build a second and a half lead at the halfway point.

With three laps left, Becerra suffered a mechanical failure, ending his race.

That handed the lead to Logue, who passed both Becerra’s failing mount, and Sachau at the flagstand to take the lead.

Logue held off Sachau and Chris Toth after a gree-white-checkered restart to secure his place in Saturday’s finale.

RESULTS Nite 1 – Duel in the Desert

11/11/20 Modified Feature Results:

A Feature 1

1. (2) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr.

2. (3) 44T Tanner Black

3. (4) 10N Robert Sanders

4. (6) 15M Shane DeMey

5. (1) 60 William Gould

6. (8) V13 Grey Ferrando

7. (12) 33Y Justen Yeager

8. (11) 96J Johnny Saathoff

9. (7) 83C Kellen Chadwick

10. (14) 111 Ethan Braaksma

11. (9) C9 Collen Winebarger

12. (15) 3B Eddie Belec

13. (21) 222 Scott Drake

14. (28) 75JR Chaz Baca

15. (13) 19SB Lance Mari

16. (20) 15JX Tom Berry Jr.

17. (26) 0 Scott Bloomquist

18. (21) 49 Troy Foulger

19. (16) 6 Casey Skyberg

20. (18) 2W Casey Delp

21. (5) 23R Russell Allen

22. (19) 5T Jeff Taylor

23. (21) 16B Randy Brown

24. (27) 223 Jake Pike

25. (10) 92P John Parmeley

26. (24) 15J Jeremy Richey

27. (17) 11L Trent Loverude (DNF)

28. (25) 555 Ryan Ruter (DNF)

A Feature 2

1. (5) 707 PJ Egbert

2. (12) 10RM Ryan McDaniel

3. (2) 30 Jordan Grabouski

4. (17) 175 Ethan Dotson

5. (15) 18Z Zane DeVilbiss

6. (11) 5L Cody Laney

7. (10) 01J Jacob Hobscheidt

8. (6) 5M Zachary Madrid

9. (24) 9S Ken Schrader

10. (19) 6U Dominic Ursetta

11. (7) 21K Kyle Brown

12. (9) 78 Brian Cross

13. (26) 3AC Austin Kiefer

14. (20) 22H Bobby Hogge IV

15. (16) 28X Darrell Hughes II

16. (23) 18 Jack Sullivan

17. (27) 7C Clint Reichenbach

18. (28) 36 John Campos

19. (22) 96JS Jaxon Saathoff

20. (14) 71AZ Tyler Mecl

21. (18) 75 Terry Phillips

22. (1) 91C Craig Oakes

23. (25) 111X Kyle Heckman

24. (4) 44S Shane DeVolder (DNF)

25. (13) 32 DJ Shannon (DNF)

26. (3) WW1 Ricky Alvarado (DNF)

27. (8) 27W Jason Wolla (DNF)

28. (21) 01T Peyton Taylor (DNS)

11/11/20 Modified B Main Results

B Main 1

1. (1) 555 Ryan Ruter

2. (2) 0 Scott Bloomquist

3. (4) 4TW Tim Ward

4. (9) 99 Jesse Sobbing

5. (5) 13 Jerry Flippo

6. (7) 116 Ricky Childress

7. (21) 21R Riley Simmons

8. (6) 13B Jess Brekke

9. (10) 24 Curtis Towns

10. (12) 72 Dustin Grabowski

11. (13) 223X Gary Dutton

12. (8) 28C Cody Blixt

13. (17) 83N Dale Neitzel

14. (19) 00 Cory Sample

15. (15) M22 Sean Stacy

16. (18) 241 Tye Cook

17. (20) 44M Bill McIntosh

18. (24) 5B Brenda Kirby

19. (23) 89 Freddie Plourde

20. (22) 66 Clifton King

21. (3) 7 Clay Money (DNF)

22. (11) 48K Kollin Hibdon (DNF)

23. (14) 20C Chase Hansen (DNS)

24. (16) 27EH Lawrence O’Connor (DNS)

B Main 2

1. (4) 223 Jake Pike

2. (10) 75JR Chaz Baca

3. (3) 44F Fred Wojtek

4. (1) 11D Danny Wagner

5. (5) 1000 Jimmy Reeves

6. (9) 25P Mike Petersilie

7. (6) 25CK Chad Groves

8. (12) 14P Ryan Porter

9. (22) 101BC Bryson Curry

10. (7) 88C Corey Cox

11. (18) 16G Billy Griffin

12. (21) 69L Chris Birdsong

13. (13) 94 Chris Morris

14. (17) 91X Michael Scruggs

15. (20) 1B Tim Balding

16. (16) 23NK Nevin Kennemore

17. (8) 19K Buddy Kniss

18. (23) 87 Ryan Williams

19. (15) 43A Anthony Merritt

20. (11) 17N Steven Noland (DNF)

21. (14) 9 Andy Eickhoff (DNF)

22. (2) 110 Tyrone Yazzie (DNF)

23. (19) 2777 Ray Bollinger (DNF)

24. (24) 61D Donald Houghton (DNF)

B Main 3

1. (5) 111X Kyle Heckman

2. (11) 3AC Austin Kiefer

3. (7) 77T Tripp Gaylord

4. (6) 45 Ryan Roath

5. (1) 2JR Wyatt Block

6. (14) 916 Brody Spangler

7. (4) 12W Bryan Wulfenstein

8. (19) 07X Troy Morris III

9. (12) 17J Jeremy Frenier

10. (13) 33BY Braxton Yeager

11. (2) 333 Robert Charapata

12. (10) 7K Kevin Smith

13. (9) 12R Reed Payne

14. (23) 3N Gene Kay

15. (16) 2X Roy Poeling

16. (20) 96 Hayden Bender

17. (22) 22 Chris Delp

18. (17) 96S Sean Stewart

19. (21) 82M James Anderson

20. (24) 28 Trevor Fitz (DNF)

21. (8) 24K Wade Kennemore (DNF)

22. (3) 48E Aaron Elwess (DNF)

23. (18) O19 Travis Olheiser (DNF)

24. (15) 2Y Justin Yaeger (DNF)

B Main 4

1. (1) 7C Clint Reichenbach

2. (4) 36 John Campos

3. (5) 17 Ashton Wilkey

4. (8) 34G Albert Gill

5. (18) 96JP Jeremy Payne

6. (6) 20B Cody Burke

7. (12) 44 Christy Barnett

8. (13) 81M Jeff Olschowka

9. (11) 19M Dan Menk

10. (7) 3 Chris Nieman

11. (10) 12 BJ Wild

12. (3) 01H Michael Hale

13. (17) 11B Scott Brown

14. (19) 21A Matthew Drager

15. (9) 78X Ricky Gutierrez

16. (21) 31A Alyssa Smith

17. (23) 38T Michael Thing

18. (22) 15 Mike Shepherd

19. (16) 77S Jerry Schram

20. (20) 41L Danny Lauer

21. (24) 7B Curtis Barnes (DNF)

22. (15) 59 Dann Perry III (DNF)

23. (2) X Mike Wedelstadt (DNS)

24. (14) 31T Tom Smith (DNS)

11/11/20 SportMod Feature Results

A Feature 1

1. (1) 04M Austin Manzella

2. (2) 83 Jason Nation

3. (5) 75 Andrew Peckham

4. (7) 7J Fred Ryland

5. (13) 40 Nick Spainhoward

6. (3) 25C Cody Thompson

7. (15) 175 Joe Antonetti

8. (12) 4 Garrett Jernagan

9. (14) 77W Mike Wells

10. (4) 4D Danny Concelman

11. (17) 8M Terry Bridges

12. (27) 8T Ty Rogers

13. (10) 17 Chris Frisbie

14. (8) 1S Shelby Frye

15. (23) 11S Jeff Schmuhl

16. (21) 99RE Arie Schouten

17. (25) 09X Brett Berry

18. (26) 51W Chuck Weir

19. (18) 34 Robby Claborn

20. (24) 07 Cory Kemkes

21. (20) 20S Kevin Johnson

22. (22) 3C Chris Falkenberg

23. (19) 10N Keegan Nordquist

24. (28) 2K Taylor Kuehl

25. (6) 24 Kelly Henderson (DNF)

26. (16) 15P Andrew Pearce (DNF)

27. (11) 09H Brylon Holder (DNF)

28. (9) 14E Justin Erickson (DNF)

A Feature 2

1. (9) 69JR Johnathon Logue

2. (5) 14 Jake Sachau

3. (8) 57CT Chris Toth

4. (3) 9JR Brendyn Nordyke

5. (12) 09 David Schmidt

6. (18) 47K Luke Krogh

7. (11) 413 Tate Johnson

8. (22) 99 Brady Bjella

9. (25) 84 Jorddon Braaten

10. (10) 17B Tyler Blankenship

11. (26) 1ST Justin Klynsma

12. (17) 198 Cory Hemphill

13. (15) 35C Terry Faul

14. (16) 16K Kaylin Lopez

15. (6) 21P Ryan Peery

16. (19) 25J Jonathan Jensen

17. (27) 77 Cody Williams

18. (14) 7Z Craig Nieman

19. (23) 45R Dale Ricks Jr.

20. (28) 96M Matt Micheli

21. (2) 35 Slade Pitt

22. (24) 21JR Michael Egurola

23. (13) 88J Jacob Olmstead (DNF)

24. (1) 22 Austen Becerra (DNF)

25. (7) 22C Michael Johnson (DNF)

26. (20) 75S Cole Suckow (DNF)

27. (21) Z28 Ty Weidner (DNF)

28. (4) 48 Michael Dean (DNF)

11/11/20 SportMod B Main Results

B Main 1

1. (1) 09X Brett Berry

2. (3) 51W Chuck Weir

3. (7) 8T Ty Rogers

4. (11) 2K Taylor Kuehl

5. (4) 86 Phillip Shelby

6. (2) 12 Tommy Fraser

7. (12) 1R Cade Richards

8. (5) 7TG Joe Docekal

9. (8) 96E Clay Erickson

10. (6) 0 Dakota Girard

11. (15) 9K Philip Keller

12. (14) 251 Scott Saunders

13. (19) 51 Jason Banninster

14. (9) 32M Kyle Menlove

15. (10) 316 Brandyn Johnson

16. (13) 27 Daniel West

17. (18) 26J Jadin Fuller

18. (22) 28P John Piker

19. (16) 216 Camron Spangler

20. (17) 88C Austin Ruskauff

21. (23) 5B Jason Pugh

22. (24) 7F Mike Ficklin

23. (20) 10 Guy Ahlwardt

24. (21) 23J KJ Goodwin

B Main 2

1. (3) 84 Jorddon Braaten

2. (2) 1ST Justin Klynsma

3. (11) 77 Cody Williams

4. (7) 96M Matt Micheli

5. (9) 99H Nick Hankins

6. (12) 76 Mark Garner

7. (16) 183 Justin Wright

8. (19) 42F Les Friend

9. (21) 55C Brian Carey

10. (8) 30S Doug Hagio

11. (17) 21D Seth Dixon

12. (23) 132 Brent Curran

13. (4) 88B Ryan Bledsaw

14. (6) 111 JJ McCarty Jr.

15. (10) 3 BJ Haslam

16. (24) 303 Kyler Reynolds

17. (20) 40S Brian Smith

18. (18) 82M Timothy Ragsdale

19. (13) C4 Cody Taylor

20. (22) 99L Haylee Little

21. (14) 49W Shane Weybright

22. (1) 13M Matt Mayo (DNF)

23. (5) 19 Jason Ferguson (DNF)

24. (15) 74 Christopher Sieweke (DNF)



11/11/20 Stock Car Feature Results



A Feature 1

1. (6) 92 Dan Mackenthun

2. (4) 65 Colby Deming

3. (11) 82P JC Parmeley

4. (3) 8X Troy Foulger

5. (12) 06B Kris Broucaret

6. (27) 41 George Fronsman

7. (16) 63 Mike Nichols

8. (28) 16 Aaron Spangler

9. (17) 15 Mark Madrid Jr.

10. (2) 27X Steve Heckman

11. (25) 25P Mike Petersilie

12. (10) 83 Kevin Wright

13. (8) 22 Grayson Denney

14. (5) 45 Troy Patee

15. (22) 6B Dave Banks

16. (1) 18Z Zane DeVilbiss (DNF)

17. (26) 82 Shelby Williams (DNF)

18. (24) AK46 Gary Pesicka (DNF)

19. (9) 112 Westin Abbey (DNF)

20. (18) 54P Kyle Pfeifer (DNF)

21. (20) 16W Jeff Whiting (DNF)

22. (23) 111 Chad Johnson (DNF)

23. (7) 16B Randy Brown (DNF)

24. (19) 3L Dillion Lawrence (DNF)

25. (13) 77 Levi Card (DNF)

26. (21) 0 Jeramy Hughes (DNF)

27. (15) 99X Jeremy Christians (DNF)

28. (14) 766 Shane Priddy (DNF)

A Feature 2

1. (7) 6X Jack Sullivan

2. (13) 199X Dallon Murty

3. (14) 25X Troy Burkhart

4. (16) 66Z Elijah Zevenbergen

5. (20) 14A Chase Alves

6. (17) 22R Todd Reitzler

7. (27) 84 Benji Legg

8. (5) 30 Jordan Grabouski

9. (15) 6 Loren Pesicka Jr.

10. (10) 5 Cody Hodges

11. (24) 10J Jake Nelson

12. (21) 88 Beau Hutchison

13. (4) 137 Jeffrey Abbey

14. (12) 11D Danny Holt

15. (22) 02X Larry Brigner

16. (6) 2M Angel Munoz

17. (28) 00H Eric Hamilton

18. (9) 7M Zachary Madrid (DNF)

19. (23) 11M Jake Masters (DNF)

20. (8) 11 Cody Johnson (DNF)

21. (1) 25B Eric Bartels (DNF)

22. (3) 07D Dennis Bissonnette (DNF)

23. (19) 00 Jody York (DNF)

24. (25) 93 Michael Jaenette (DNF)

25. (18) 10 Mike Stapleton (DNF)

26. (2) 69 Gary Williams (DNF)

27. (11) 71D Shaun Bruns (DNF)

28. (26) 174 Ethan Dotson (DNF)

11/11/20 Stock Car B Main Results

B Main 1

1. (3) 25P Mike Petersilie

2. (9) 82 Shelby Williams

3. (6) 41 George Fronsman

4. (5) 16 Aaron Spangler

5. (15) 08 Chase Berkeley

6. (18) 19J Collen Winebarger

7. (17) 14 Braiden Breaux

8. (10) 163 Scott Brown

9. (12) 37 Jason Rogers

10. (8) C29 Garrett Corn

11. (16) 5R Austin Rhoades

12. (4) 2G Sean Gentry

13. (19) 78B Andrew Burg

14. (7) 99W Edwin Wells

15. (13) 114 Kevin Ward

16. (23) X Rob Gallaher

17. (14) 02 Aspen Russell

18. (24) 0H Brock Hamilton

19. (22) 11X Pat Humphrey

20. (1) 67 Michael Shearer

21. (21) 6J DJ Banks (DNF)

22. (2) 55AZ Joey McCullough (DNF)

23. (11) 7SR Shawn Ritter (DNS)

24. (20) 8Z Zach Hilzer (DNS)

B Main 2

1. (1) 93 Michael Jaennette

2. (4) 174 Ethan Dotson

3. (5) 84 Benji Legg

4. (10) 00H Eric Hamilton

5. (7) 46 Colton Arends

6. (3) 7D Loren DeArmond

7. (11) 11S Donald Schott

8. (13) 02B Ron Brewster

9. (17) 195 Jeff Danos

10. (9) 1 Joe Gallaher

11. (12) 61B Melvin Bailey

12. (6) 777 Mark Morton

13. (20) 6U David Peterson (DNF)

14. (2) 39 Jaydun Thomas (DNF)

15. (19) 171 Buck Swanson (DNF)

16. (16) 95 Jack Danos (DNF)

17. (8) 133 Hunter Cavanagh (DNS)

18. (14) 60 Austin Van Hoff (DNS)

19. (17) 42 Wayne Clink (DNS)

20. (18) 31JR Shawn Parish (DNS)

21. (21) 12 Rob Stenvold (DNS)

22. (22) 1N Nicholas Johnson (DNS)

23. (23) 24 Robert Chalupa (DNS)

24. (24) 99 Jesse Sobbing (DNS)

