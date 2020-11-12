Duel in Desert – Results nite 1

.
By Jackson Braun 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Nov. 11) – Ricky Thornton, Jr. and PJ Egbert punched their tickets Wednesday night for the 23rd Annual Duel in the Desert main event, winning their twenty-two lap qualifying features.
In the first Modified qualifier, Thornton and William Gould lead the field to the green at the start. Thornton set a blistering pace early, leading by over a full second at the completion of the opening round.
Tanner Black of Otis, Kansas moved up to the second spot on the second circuit, then began to close in on Thornton for the top spot.
The lead duo maintained the same distance through ten completed laps, as they approached the rear of the field.
Thornton closed in on a pair of lapped cars running high and low with six remaining, allowing Black to close to within a half of a second with five laps left.
Three lapped cars further quelled Thornton’s momentum, causing the Clive, Iowa hotshoe to abandon the bottom to work the traffic with three laps left.
Thornton put two lapped cars between himself and Black as the white flag flew, continuing on to victory.
In Modified qualifier number two, Craig Oakes and Jordan Grabouski led the field at the start. Shane DeVolder moved up to second at the conclusion of the opening round, and began to stalk Grabouski for the lead shortly thereafter.
The pair swapped the lead on the third circuit, with Grabouski remaining on the point at the end of the lap.
It was then when PJ Egbert moved up to the second spot on lap four, then to the point on the fifth lap.
After a caution for former IMCA national champion Jason Wolla just before the halfway point, DeVolder briefly moved back to a spot in the duel, while he, Grabouski, and Ricky Alvarado went three wide for the second spot in the duel.
Alvarado’s night ended on the following circuit, making hard contact with the turn one wall to bring out another caution.
10RM replaced Alvarado in the three car dogfight for the second spot on the restart, with 175 replacing Grabouski in the battle one circuit later.
Egbert built a lead of a second-and-a-half as the final battles for second played out, with 10RM following Egbert home to head to Saturday’s duel.
In the Stock Car qualifiers, Dan Mackenthun and Jack Sullivan punched their tickets to Saturday’s dance with their feature victories.
Zane DeVilbiss and Steve Heckman lead qualifier one to the green, and it was DeVilbiss that set a blistering pace for the majority of the event.
DeVilbiss built leads of three and eight seconds between cautions, while Mackenthun moved to the second and final transfer spot to the duel with four laps complete.
The lead duo worked traffic late in the race, before the final caution as the white flag flew, erasing a nine second lead.
DeVilbiss then went pit side with a flat tire, allowing Mackenthun to inherit the lead for the green-white-checkered restart.
Mackenthun went on to victory over Colby Deming.
In qualifier two for the Stock Cars, it was Jeffrey Abbey who took lead the field for the majority of the second eighteen lap race.
Jack Sullivan, making his Stock Car debut, moved from his seventh starting spot to second on the sixth circuit.
Dallon Murty ran third as Abbey started working lapped traffic with six laps left, cutting his four second lead in half.
The top three went nose to tail through traffic with four remaining, with Sullivan taking the point a half mile later, bringing Zach Madrid with him into second.
Abbey climbed over Madrid’s right rear coming out of turn two with two laps left, causing flat tires, and a spin for Madrid.
Murty moved to second on the final restart, as Sullivan continued on to victory.
In IMCA SportMod action, Austin Manzella and Johnathan Logue were the qualifying feature winners.
Manzella built a second and a half lead with five laps complete, in his bid to recover from a practice night crash, while also avoiding disaster again in his heat race earlier on in the night.
Andrew Peckham closed to within a half of a second at the halfway point, and went on to peek to Manzella’s inside on multiple occasions in the ensuing laps.
Fred Ryland made it a three car battle for the lead in the waning laps, as the trio worked traffic.
Jason Nation fell back early in the race, but stormed back to take second with two to go, while making a bid for the lead at the white flag.
Manzella beat Nation back to the checkers by seven tenths of a second for the win.
The final qualifying feature of the night saw Austen Becerra set the pace for the bulk of the race.
Fending off charges by Jake Sachau and Johnathan Logue, Becerra went on to build a second and a half lead at the halfway point.
With three laps left, Becerra suffered a mechanical failure, ending his race.
That handed the lead to Logue, who passed both Becerra’s failing mount, and Sachau at the flagstand to take the lead.
Logue held off Sachau and Chris Toth after a gree-white-checkered restart to secure his place in Saturday’s finale.
RESULTS Nite 1 – Duel in the Desert
11/11/20 Modified Feature Results:
A Feature 1
1. (2) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr.
2. (3) 44T Tanner Black
3. (4) 10N Robert Sanders
4. (6) 15M Shane DeMey
5. (1) 60 William Gould
6. (8) V13 Grey Ferrando
7. (12) 33Y Justen Yeager
8. (11) 96J Johnny Saathoff
9. (7) 83C Kellen Chadwick
10. (14) 111 Ethan Braaksma
11. (9) C9 Collen Winebarger
12. (15) 3B Eddie Belec
13. (21) 222 Scott Drake
14. (28) 75JR Chaz Baca
15. (13) 19SB Lance Mari
16. (20) 15JX Tom Berry Jr.
17. (26) 0 Scott Bloomquist
18. (21) 49 Troy Foulger
19. (16) 6 Casey Skyberg
20. (18) 2W Casey Delp
21. (5) 23R Russell Allen
22. (19) 5T Jeff Taylor
23. (21) 16B Randy Brown
24. (27) 223 Jake Pike
25. (10) 92P John Parmeley
26. (24) 15J Jeremy Richey
27. (17) 11L Trent Loverude (DNF)
28. (25) 555 Ryan Ruter (DNF)
A Feature 2
1. (5) 707 PJ Egbert
2. (12) 10RM Ryan McDaniel
3. (2) 30 Jordan Grabouski
4. (17) 175 Ethan Dotson
5. (15) 18Z Zane DeVilbiss
6. (11) 5L Cody Laney
7. (10) 01J Jacob Hobscheidt
8. (6) 5M Zachary Madrid
9. (24) 9S Ken Schrader
10. (19) 6U Dominic Ursetta
11. (7) 21K Kyle Brown
12. (9) 78 Brian Cross
13. (26) 3AC Austin Kiefer
14. (20) 22H Bobby Hogge IV
15. (16) 28X Darrell Hughes II
16. (23) 18 Jack Sullivan
17. (27) 7C Clint Reichenbach
18. (28) 36 John Campos
19. (22) 96JS Jaxon Saathoff
20. (14) 71AZ Tyler Mecl
21. (18) 75 Terry Phillips
22. (1) 91C Craig Oakes
23. (25) 111X Kyle Heckman
24. (4) 44S Shane DeVolder (DNF)
25. (13) 32 DJ Shannon (DNF)
26. (3) WW1 Ricky Alvarado (DNF)
27. (8) 27W Jason Wolla (DNF)
28. (21) 01T Peyton Taylor (DNS)
11/11/20 Modified B Main Results
B Main 1
1. (1) 555 Ryan Ruter
2. (2) 0 Scott Bloomquist
3. (4) 4TW Tim Ward
4. (9) 99 Jesse Sobbing
5. (5) 13 Jerry Flippo
6. (7) 116 Ricky Childress
7. (21) 21R Riley Simmons
8. (6) 13B Jess Brekke
9. (10) 24 Curtis Towns
10. (12) 72 Dustin Grabowski
11. (13) 223X Gary Dutton
12. (8) 28C Cody Blixt
13. (17) 83N Dale Neitzel
14. (19) 00 Cory Sample
15. (15) M22 Sean Stacy
16. (18) 241 Tye Cook
17. (20) 44M Bill McIntosh
18. (24) 5B Brenda Kirby
19. (23) 89 Freddie Plourde
20. (22) 66 Clifton King
21. (3) 7 Clay Money (DNF)
22. (11) 48K Kollin Hibdon (DNF)
23. (14) 20C Chase Hansen (DNS)
24. (16) 27EH Lawrence O’Connor (DNS)
B Main 2
1. (4) 223 Jake Pike
2. (10) 75JR Chaz Baca
3. (3) 44F Fred Wojtek
4. (1) 11D Danny Wagner
5. (5) 1000 Jimmy Reeves
6. (9) 25P Mike Petersilie
7. (6) 25CK Chad Groves
8. (12) 14P Ryan Porter
9. (22) 101BC Bryson Curry
10. (7) 88C Corey Cox
11. (18) 16G Billy Griffin
12. (21) 69L Chris Birdsong
13. (13) 94 Chris Morris
14. (17) 91X Michael Scruggs
15. (20) 1B Tim Balding
16. (16) 23NK Nevin Kennemore
17. (8) 19K Buddy Kniss
18. (23) 87 Ryan Williams
19. (15) 43A Anthony Merritt
20. (11) 17N Steven Noland (DNF)
21. (14) 9 Andy Eickhoff (DNF)
22. (2) 110 Tyrone Yazzie (DNF)
23. (19) 2777 Ray Bollinger (DNF)
24. (24) 61D Donald Houghton (DNF)
B Main 3
1. (5) 111X Kyle Heckman
2. (11) 3AC Austin Kiefer
3. (7) 77T Tripp Gaylord
4. (6) 45 Ryan Roath
5. (1) 2JR Wyatt Block
6. (14) 916 Brody Spangler
7. (4) 12W Bryan Wulfenstein
8. (19) 07X Troy Morris III
9. (12) 17J Jeremy Frenier
10. (13) 33BY Braxton Yeager
11. (2) 333 Robert Charapata
12. (10) 7K Kevin Smith
13. (9) 12R Reed Payne
14. (23) 3N Gene Kay
15. (16) 2X Roy Poeling
16. (20) 96 Hayden Bender
17. (22) 22 Chris Delp
18. (17) 96S Sean Stewart
19. (21) 82M James Anderson
20. (24) 28 Trevor Fitz (DNF)
21. (8) 24K Wade Kennemore (DNF)
22. (3) 48E Aaron Elwess (DNF)
23. (18) O19 Travis Olheiser (DNF)
24. (15) 2Y Justin Yaeger (DNF)
B Main 4
1. (1) 7C Clint Reichenbach
2. (4) 36 John Campos
3. (5) 17 Ashton Wilkey
4. (8) 34G Albert Gill
5. (18) 96JP Jeremy Payne
6. (6) 20B Cody Burke
7. (12) 44 Christy Barnett
8. (13) 81M Jeff Olschowka
9. (11) 19M Dan Menk
10. (7) 3 Chris Nieman
11. (10) 12 BJ Wild
12. (3) 01H Michael Hale
13. (17) 11B Scott Brown
14. (19) 21A Matthew Drager
15. (9) 78X Ricky Gutierrez
16. (21) 31A Alyssa Smith
17. (23) 38T Michael Thing
18. (22) 15 Mike Shepherd
19. (16) 77S Jerry Schram
20. (20) 41L Danny Lauer
21. (24) 7B Curtis Barnes (DNF)
22. (15) 59 Dann Perry III (DNF)
23. (2) X Mike Wedelstadt (DNS)
24. (14) 31T Tom Smith (DNS)
11/11/20 SportMod Feature Results
A Feature 1
1. (1) 04M Austin Manzella
2. (2) 83 Jason Nation
3. (5) 75 Andrew Peckham
4. (7) 7J Fred Ryland
5. (13) 40 Nick Spainhoward
6. (3) 25C Cody Thompson
7. (15) 175 Joe Antonetti
8. (12) 4 Garrett Jernagan
9. (14) 77W Mike Wells
10. (4) 4D Danny Concelman
11. (17) 8M Terry Bridges
12. (27) 8T Ty Rogers
13. (10) 17 Chris Frisbie
14. (8) 1S Shelby Frye
15. (23) 11S Jeff Schmuhl
16. (21) 99RE Arie Schouten
17. (25) 09X Brett Berry
18. (26) 51W Chuck Weir
19. (18) 34 Robby Claborn
20. (24) 07 Cory Kemkes
21. (20) 20S Kevin Johnson
22. (22) 3C Chris Falkenberg
23. (19) 10N Keegan Nordquist
24. (28) 2K Taylor Kuehl
25. (6) 24 Kelly Henderson (DNF)
26. (16) 15P Andrew Pearce (DNF)
27. (11) 09H Brylon Holder (DNF)
28. (9) 14E Justin Erickson (DNF)
A Feature 2
1. (9) 69JR Johnathon Logue
2. (5) 14 Jake Sachau
3. (8) 57CT Chris Toth
4. (3) 9JR Brendyn Nordyke
5. (12) 09 David Schmidt
6. (18) 47K Luke Krogh
7. (11) 413 Tate Johnson
8. (22) 99 Brady Bjella
9. (25) 84 Jorddon Braaten
10. (10) 17B Tyler Blankenship
11. (26) 1ST Justin Klynsma
12. (17) 198 Cory Hemphill
13. (15) 35C Terry Faul
14. (16) 16K Kaylin Lopez
15. (6) 21P Ryan Peery
16. (19) 25J Jonathan Jensen
17. (27) 77 Cody Williams
18. (14) 7Z Craig Nieman
19. (23) 45R Dale Ricks Jr.
20. (28) 96M Matt Micheli
21. (2) 35 Slade Pitt
22. (24) 21JR Michael Egurola
23. (13) 88J Jacob Olmstead (DNF)
24. (1) 22 Austen Becerra (DNF)
25. (7) 22C Michael Johnson (DNF)
26. (20) 75S Cole Suckow (DNF)
27. (21) Z28 Ty Weidner (DNF)
28. (4) 48 Michael Dean (DNF)
11/11/20 SportMod B Main Results
B Main 1
1. (1) 09X Brett Berry
2. (3) 51W Chuck Weir
3. (7) 8T Ty Rogers
4. (11) 2K Taylor Kuehl
5. (4) 86 Phillip Shelby
6. (2) 12 Tommy Fraser
7. (12) 1R Cade Richards
8. (5) 7TG Joe Docekal
9. (8) 96E Clay Erickson
10. (6) 0 Dakota Girard
11. (15) 9K Philip Keller
12. (14) 251 Scott Saunders
13. (19) 51 Jason Banninster
14. (9) 32M Kyle Menlove
15. (10) 316 Brandyn Johnson
16. (13) 27 Daniel West
17. (18) 26J Jadin Fuller
18. (22) 28P John Piker
19. (16) 216 Camron Spangler
20. (17) 88C Austin Ruskauff
21. (23) 5B Jason Pugh
22. (24) 7F Mike Ficklin
23. (20) 10 Guy Ahlwardt
24. (21) 23J KJ Goodwin
B Main 2
1. (3) 84 Jorddon Braaten
2. (2) 1ST Justin Klynsma
3. (11) 77 Cody Williams
4. (7) 96M Matt Micheli
5. (9) 99H Nick Hankins
6. (12) 76 Mark Garner
7. (16) 183 Justin Wright
8. (19) 42F Les Friend
9. (21) 55C Brian Carey
10. (8) 30S Doug Hagio
11. (17) 21D Seth Dixon
12. (23) 132 Brent Curran
13. (4) 88B Ryan Bledsaw
14. (6) 111 JJ McCarty Jr.
15. (10) 3 BJ Haslam
16. (24) 303 Kyler Reynolds
17. (20) 40S Brian Smith
18. (18) 82M Timothy Ragsdale
19. (13) C4 Cody Taylor
20. (22) 99L Haylee Little
21. (14) 49W Shane Weybright
22. (1) 13M Matt Mayo (DNF)
23. (5) 19 Jason Ferguson (DNF)
24. (15) 74 Christopher Sieweke (DNF)
11/11/20 Stock Car Feature Results
A Feature 1
1. (6) 92 Dan Mackenthun
2. (4) 65 Colby Deming
3. (11) 82P JC Parmeley
4. (3) 8X Troy Foulger
5. (12) 06B Kris Broucaret
6. (27) 41 George Fronsman
7. (16) 63 Mike Nichols
8. (28) 16 Aaron Spangler
9. (17) 15 Mark Madrid Jr.
10. (2) 27X Steve Heckman
11. (25) 25P Mike Petersilie
12. (10) 83 Kevin Wright
13. (8) 22 Grayson Denney
14. (5) 45 Troy Patee
15. (22) 6B Dave Banks
16. (1) 18Z Zane DeVilbiss (DNF)
17. (26) 82 Shelby Williams (DNF)
18. (24) AK46 Gary Pesicka (DNF)
19. (9) 112 Westin Abbey (DNF)
20. (18) 54P Kyle Pfeifer (DNF)
21. (20) 16W Jeff Whiting (DNF)
22. (23) 111 Chad Johnson (DNF)
23. (7) 16B Randy Brown (DNF)
24. (19) 3L Dillion Lawrence (DNF)
25. (13) 77 Levi Card (DNF)
26. (21) 0 Jeramy Hughes (DNF)
27. (15) 99X Jeremy Christians (DNF)
28. (14) 766 Shane Priddy (DNF)
A Feature 2
1. (7) 6X Jack Sullivan
2. (13) 199X Dallon Murty
3. (14) 25X Troy Burkhart
4. (16) 66Z Elijah Zevenbergen
5. (20) 14A Chase Alves
6. (17) 22R Todd Reitzler
7. (27) 84 Benji Legg
8. (5) 30 Jordan Grabouski
9. (15) 6 Loren Pesicka Jr.
10. (10) 5 Cody Hodges
11. (24) 10J Jake Nelson
12. (21) 88 Beau Hutchison
13. (4) 137 Jeffrey Abbey
14. (12) 11D Danny Holt
15. (22) 02X Larry Brigner
16. (6) 2M Angel Munoz
17. (28) 00H Eric Hamilton
18. (9) 7M Zachary Madrid (DNF)
19. (23) 11M Jake Masters (DNF)
20. (8) 11 Cody Johnson (DNF)
21. (1) 25B Eric Bartels (DNF)
22. (3) 07D Dennis Bissonnette (DNF)
23. (19) 00 Jody York (DNF)
24. (25) 93 Michael Jaenette (DNF)
25. (18) 10 Mike Stapleton (DNF)
26. (2) 69 Gary Williams (DNF)
27. (11) 71D Shaun Bruns (DNF)
28. (26) 174 Ethan Dotson (DNF)
11/11/20 Stock Car B Main Results
B Main 1
1. (3) 25P Mike Petersilie
2. (9) 82 Shelby Williams
3. (6) 41 George Fronsman
4. (5) 16 Aaron Spangler
5. (15) 08 Chase Berkeley
6. (18) 19J Collen Winebarger
7. (17) 14 Braiden Breaux
8. (10) 163 Scott Brown
9. (12) 37 Jason Rogers
10. (8) C29 Garrett Corn
11. (16) 5R Austin Rhoades
12. (4) 2G Sean Gentry
13. (19) 78B Andrew Burg
14. (7) 99W Edwin Wells
15. (13) 114 Kevin Ward
16. (23) X Rob Gallaher
17. (14) 02 Aspen Russell
18. (24) 0H Brock Hamilton
19. (22) 11X Pat Humphrey
20. (1) 67 Michael Shearer
21. (21) 6J DJ Banks (DNF)
22. (2) 55AZ Joey McCullough (DNF)
23. (11) 7SR Shawn Ritter (DNS)
24. (20) 8Z Zach Hilzer (DNS)
B Main 2
1. (1) 93 Michael Jaennette
2. (4) 174 Ethan Dotson
3. (5) 84 Benji Legg
4. (10) 00H Eric Hamilton
5. (7) 46 Colton Arends
6. (3) 7D Loren DeArmond
7. (11) 11S Donald Schott
8. (13) 02B Ron Brewster
9. (17) 195 Jeff Danos
10. (9) 1 Joe Gallaher
11. (12) 61B Melvin Bailey
12. (6) 777 Mark Morton
13. (20) 6U David Peterson (DNF)
14. (2) 39 Jaydun Thomas (DNF)
15. (19) 171 Buck Swanson (DNF)
16. (16) 95 Jack Danos (DNF)
17. (8) 133 Hunter Cavanagh (DNS)
18. (14) 60 Austin Van Hoff (DNS)
19. (17) 42 Wayne Clink (DNS)
20. (18) 31JR Shawn Parish (DNS)
21. (21) 12 Rob Stenvold (DNS)
22. (22) 1N Nicholas Johnson (DNS)
23. (23) 24 Robert Chalupa (DNS)
24. (24) 99 Jesse Sobbing (DNS)
f.1120