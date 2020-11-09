Chasing A Championship

.

Chase Elliott turned in a stunning driving performance at Phoenix Raceway to earn the 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship. Forced to start the race from the last row after failing pre-race inspection on several attempts, Elliott would work his way through the field arriving at the front on lap 120 and never looked back, leading a race high 153 laps.

The championship marked Elliott’s second national series title. He also secured the NASCAR Xfinity Series title as a rookie with JR Motorsports in 2014.

Chase joins his father “Million Dollar Bill” Elliott as the third father-son duo to win Cup Series titles, following Lee and Richard Petty, and Ned and Dale Jarrett — all NASCAR Hall of Famers.

“This is a moment I’ve dreamed about. This is all I’ve wanted to do is be a race car driver and race in NASCAR. To be honest, I’m humbled.” “I’m at a loss for words, this is unbelievable,” Elliott said. “Oh, my gosh. We did it. I mean, we did it. That’s all I’ve got to tell you. Unreal.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 36

Season Finale 500 – Sunday, November 8, 2020

Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Brad Keselowski

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Denny Hamlin

5 – Jimmie Johnson

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Matt DiBenedetto

9 – William Byron

10 – Martin Truex Jr.

11 – Kyle Busch

12 – Kurt Busch

13 – Aric Almirola

14 – Clint Bowyer

15 – Bubba Wallace

16 – Alex Bowman

17 – Christopher Bell

18 – Austin Dillon

19 – Tyler Reddick

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – Erik Jones

23 – Michael McDowell

24 – Ryan Newman

25 – Matt Kenseth

26 – John Hunter Nemechek

27 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28 – Cole Custer

29 – Brennan Poole

30 – JJ Yeley

31 – Daniel Suarez

32 – Joey Gase

33 – James Davison

34 – Ryan Preece

35 – Josh Bilicki

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Garrett Smithley

38 – Corey LaJoie

39 – Quin Houff

f.1120