Chasing A Championship

Chase Elliott turned in a stunning driving performance at Phoenix Raceway to earn the 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship. Forced to start the race from the last row after failing pre-race inspection on several attempts, Elliott would work his way through the field arriving at the front on lap 120 and never looked back, leading a race high 153 laps.
The championship marked Elliott’s second national series title. He also secured the NASCAR Xfinity Series title as a rookie with JR Motorsports in 2014.
Chase joins his father “Million Dollar Bill” Elliott as the third father-son duo to win Cup Series titles, following Lee and Richard Petty, and Ned and Dale Jarrett — all NASCAR Hall of Famers.
“This is a moment I’ve dreamed about. This is all I’ve wanted to do is be a race car driver and race in NASCAR. To be honest, I’m humbled.” “I’m at a loss for words, this is unbelievable,” Elliott said. “Oh, my gosh. We did it. I mean, we did it. That’s all I’ve got to tell you. Unreal.
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 36
Season Finale 500 – Sunday, November 8, 2020
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Brad Keselowski
3 – Joey Logano
4 – Denny Hamlin
5 – Jimmie Johnson
6 – Ryan Blaney
7 – Kevin Harvick
8 – Matt DiBenedetto
9 – William Byron
10 – Martin Truex Jr.
11 – Kyle Busch
12 – Kurt Busch
13 – Aric Almirola
14 – Clint Bowyer
15 – Bubba Wallace
16 – Alex Bowman
17 – Christopher Bell
18 – Austin Dillon
19 – Tyler Reddick
20 – Chris Buescher
21 – Ty Dillon
22 – Erik Jones
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – Ryan Newman
25 – Matt Kenseth
26 – John Hunter Nemechek
27 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28 – Cole Custer
29 – Brennan Poole
30 – JJ Yeley
31 – Daniel Suarez
32 – Joey Gase
33 – James Davison
34 – Ryan Preece
35 – Josh Bilicki
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Garrett Smithley
38 – Corey LaJoie
39 – Quin Houff
