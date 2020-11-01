Burton Shakes Up Xfinity Standings

Harrison Burton may of been eliminated from this years NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship run a couple weeks ago, but he continues having an impact on the four drivers that hope to compete for the title. Burton won last weekend at Texas shuffling the championship four rankings heading into this weekends Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway, the last elimination race.
This weekend Burton backed up his victory winning the Draft Top 250 leaving three of the final four championship-eligible positions decided by points.
20 year old Harrison Burton becomes the youngest driver to win at Martinsville Speedway, taking the record from his father, Jeff Burton at (23 years, two months, 24 days).- 10/31/2020
“Martinsville is one of those places that’s really cool to win at,” Burton said after his fourth win of the year.
The four driver eligible for the 2020 Xfinity Championship:
1) #98-Chase Briscoe [9 wins]
2) #22-Austin Cindric, [5 wins]
3) #7-Justin Allgaier [3 wins]
4) #11- Justin Haley [2 wins]
The highest finishing position between the four decides the Championship, the driver does not have to win the race to be crowned the Champion.
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 32
Draft Top 250 – Saturday, October 31, 2020
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA
1- Harrison Burton
2 – Justin Allgaier
3 – Noah Gragson
4 – Jeb Burton
5 – Ross Chastain
6 – Riley Herbst
7 – Chase Briscoe
8 – Michael Annett
9 – Brandon Jones
10 – Austin Cindric
11 – Ryan Sieg
12 – Justin Haley
13 – Brett Moffitt
14 – JJ Yeley
15 – Jeremy Clements
16 – Tommy Joe Martins
17 – Timmy Hill
18 – Brandon Brown
19 – Josh Williams
20 – Mason Diaz
21 – Joe Graf Jr
22 – Jesse Little
23 – Myatt Snider
24 – Stefan Parsons
25 – Colby Howard
26 – AJ Allmendinger
27 – Alex Labbe
28 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
29 – Kody Vanderwal
30 – Kyle Weatherman
31 – Donald Theetge
32 – Carl Long
33 – BJ McLeod
34 – Ryan Vargas
35 – Gray Gaulding
36 – Bayley Currey
37 – Chad Finchum
38 – Matt Mills
39 – Josh Reaume
f.1020