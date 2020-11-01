Burton Shakes Up Xfinity Standings

Harrison Burton may of been eliminated from this years NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship run a couple weeks ago, but he continues having an impact on the four drivers that hope to compete for the title. Burton won last weekend at Texas shuffling the championship four rankings heading into this weekends Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway, the last elimination race.

This weekend Burton backed up his victory winning the Draft Top 250 leaving three of the final four championship-eligible positions decided by points.

20 year old Harrison Burton becomes the youngest driver to win at Martinsville Speedway, taking the record from his father, Jeff Burton at (23 years, two months, 24 days).- 10/31/2020

“Martinsville is one of those places that’s really cool to win at,” Burton said after his fourth win of the year.

The four driver eligible for the 2020 Xfinity Championship:

1) #98-Chase Briscoe [9 wins]

2) #22-Austin Cindric, [5 wins]

3) #7-Justin Allgaier [3 wins]

4) #11- Justin Haley [2 wins]

The highest finishing position between the four decides the Championship, the driver does not have to win the race to be crowned the Champion.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 32

Draft Top 250 – Saturday, October 31, 2020

Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA

1- Harrison Burton

2 – Justin Allgaier

3 – Noah Gragson

4 – Jeb Burton

5 – Ross Chastain

6 – Riley Herbst

7 – Chase Briscoe

8 – Michael Annett

9 – Brandon Jones

10 – Austin Cindric

11 – Ryan Sieg

12 – Justin Haley

13 – Brett Moffitt

14 – JJ Yeley

15 – Jeremy Clements

16 – Tommy Joe Martins

17 – Timmy Hill

18 – Brandon Brown

19 – Josh Williams

20 – Mason Diaz

21 – Joe Graf Jr

22 – Jesse Little

23 – Myatt Snider

24 – Stefan Parsons

25 – Colby Howard

26 – AJ Allmendinger

27 – Alex Labbe

28 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

29 – Kody Vanderwal

30 – Kyle Weatherman

31 – Donald Theetge

32 – Carl Long

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Ryan Vargas

35 – Gray Gaulding

36 – Bayley Currey

37 – Chad Finchum

38 – Matt Mills

39 – Josh Reaume

