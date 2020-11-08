Austin Cindric 2020 Xfinity Champion

.

Austin Cindric used a page from NASCAR Truck Champion Sheldon Creed race winning strategy to his advantage in winning the Xfinity Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, and the 2020 Xfinity Championship at Phoenix Raceway. When faced with a late race caution that would send the race into overtime Cindric elected to get fresh tires for the green white checker finish.

Cindric was able to work his way forward at the final green flag and got around Noah Gragson on the last lap – driving away to a .162-second victory for his sixth win of the season, easily the most celebrated of his career.

“I’m speechless, I can’t believe it. You know the equipment you’re in is the best of the best and the people you’re working with are the best of the best,” “I watched Sheldon Creed do it last night, so why couldn’t we?” Cindric said about coming to pit road late. “Amazing effort by this 22 team. Brian Wilson and all the guys. Everybody back at the shop. There was a lot of work put into this race car.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 33

Race Results for the 22nd Annual Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 – Saturday, November 7, 2020

Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

1 – Austin Cindric

2 – Noah Gragson

3 – Brandon Jones

4 – Michael Annett

5 – Justin Allgaier

6 – Harrison Burton

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Justin Haley

9 – Chase Briscoe

10 – Jeremy Clements

11 – Riley Herbst

12 – Brandon Brown

13 – Josh Williams

14 – BJ McLeod

15 – Bayley Currey

16 – David Starr

17 – Kyle Weatherman

18 – Myatt Snider

19 – Brett Moffitt

20 – Colby Howard

21 – Alex Labbe

22 – Kody Vanderwal

23 – Timmy Hill

24 – Mason Diaz

25 – Daniel Hemric

26 – JJ Yeley

27 – Joe Graf Jr

28 – Stan Mullis

29 – Jesse Little

30 – Jesse Iwuji

31 – Ryan Sieg

32 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

33 – Ryan Vargas

34 – Tommy Joe Martins

35 – Matt Mills

36 – Donald Theetge

37 – CJ McLaughlin

