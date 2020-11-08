Austin Cindric 2020 Xfinity Champion

.
Austin Cindric used a page from NASCAR Truck Champion Sheldon Creed race winning strategy to his advantage in winning the Xfinity Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, and the 2020 Xfinity Championship at Phoenix Raceway. When faced with a late race caution that would send the race into overtime Cindric elected to get fresh tires for the green white checker finish.
Cindric was able to work his way forward at the final green flag and got around Noah Gragson on the last lap – driving away to a .162-second victory for his sixth win of the season, easily the most celebrated of his career.
“I’m speechless, I can’t believe it. You know the equipment you’re in is the best of the best and the people you’re working with are the best of the best,” “I watched Sheldon Creed do it last night, so why couldn’t we?” Cindric said about coming to pit road late. “Amazing effort by this 22 team. Brian Wilson and all the guys. Everybody back at the shop. There was a lot of work put into this race car.”
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 33
Race Results for the 22nd Annual Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 – Saturday, November 7, 2020
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ
1 – Austin Cindric
2 – Noah Gragson
3 – Brandon Jones
4 – Michael Annett
5 – Justin Allgaier
6 – Harrison Burton
7 – Ross Chastain
8 – Justin Haley
9 – Chase Briscoe
10 – Jeremy Clements
11 – Riley Herbst
12 – Brandon Brown
13 – Josh Williams
14 – BJ McLeod
15 – Bayley Currey
16 – David Starr
17 – Kyle Weatherman
18 – Myatt Snider
19 – Brett Moffitt
20 – Colby Howard
21 – Alex Labbe
22 – Kody Vanderwal
23 – Timmy Hill
24 – Mason Diaz
25 – Daniel Hemric
26 – JJ Yeley
27 – Joe Graf Jr
28 – Stan Mullis
29 – Jesse Little
30 – Jesse Iwuji
31 – Ryan Sieg
32 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
33 – Ryan Vargas
34 – Tommy Joe Martins
35 – Matt Mills
36 – Donald Theetge
37 – CJ McLaughlin
f1120