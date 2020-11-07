A Championship Creed

.

A late race caution in the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series sent the Championship race into overtime. The four title contenders Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger, Sheldon Creed, and Zane Smith were running together in front of the pack when the yellow flag slowed the action as Brett Moffitt held a comfortable lead. Creed and teammate Smith elected to give up track position for fresh tires.

On the restart Creed would start back in the 8th position, making a pass that would take the field 5 wide through the dog leg portion of the track. “I was just driving as hard as I can, I wanted this thing so bad. I don’t know how I did it, I just drove as hard as I could, My whole family … we have like 20 camp spots out here. I’m going to drink some cold beer tonight.”

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 23

Race Results for the 26th Annual Lucas Oil 150 – Friday, November 6, 2020

Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ

1 – Sheldon Creed

2 – Zane Smith

3 – Chandler Smith

4 – Christian Eckes

5 – Raphael Lessard

6 – Stewart Friesen

7 – Ben Rhodes

8 – Tyler Ankrum

9 – Todd Gilliland

10 – Brett Moffitt

11 – Johnny Sauter

12 – Austin Hill

13 – Grant Enfinger

14 – Matt Crafton

15 – Tanner Gray

16 – Dylan Lupton

17 – Sam Mayer

18 – Trevor Bayne

19 – Tate Fogleman

20 – Austin Wayne Self

21 – Ryan Truex

22 – Jordan Anderson

23 – Spencer Davis

24 – Derek Kraus

25 – Tyler Hill

26 – Danny Bohn

27 – Spencer Boyd

28 – Dawson Cram

29 – Robby Lyons

30 – Akinori Ogata

31 – Jennifer Jo Cobb F

32 – Carson Hocevar

33 – Josh Reaume

