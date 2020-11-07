A Championship Creed

.
A late race caution in the Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series sent the Championship race into overtime. The four title contenders Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger, Sheldon Creed, and Zane Smith were running together in front of the pack when the yellow flag slowed the action as Brett Moffitt held a comfortable lead. Creed and teammate Smith elected to give up track position for fresh tires.
On the restart Creed would start back in the 8th position, making a pass that would take the field 5 wide through the dog leg portion of the track. “I was just driving as hard as I can, I wanted this thing so bad. I don’t know how I did it, I just drove as hard as I could, My whole family … we have like 20 camp spots out here. I’m going to drink some cold beer tonight.”
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 23
Race Results for the 26th Annual Lucas Oil 150 – Friday, November 6, 2020
Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ
1 – Sheldon Creed
2 – Zane Smith
3 – Chandler Smith
4 – Christian Eckes
5 – Raphael Lessard
6 – Stewart Friesen
7 – Ben Rhodes
8 – Tyler Ankrum
9 – Todd Gilliland
10 – Brett Moffitt
11 – Johnny Sauter
12 – Austin Hill
13 – Grant Enfinger
14 – Matt Crafton
15 – Tanner Gray
16 – Dylan Lupton
17 – Sam Mayer
18 – Trevor Bayne
19 – Tate Fogleman
20 – Austin Wayne Self
21 – Ryan Truex
22 – Jordan Anderson
23 – Spencer Davis
24 – Derek Kraus
25 – Tyler Hill
26 – Danny Bohn
27 – Spencer Boyd
28 – Dawson Cram
29 – Robby Lyons
30 – Akinori Ogata
31 – Jennifer Jo Cobb F
32 – Carson Hocevar
33 – Josh Reaume
f.1120