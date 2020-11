.

The Camping World Truck Series will kick off 16 national series tripleheader weekends in 2021, including at Circuit of the Americas (May 22) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 18).

Friday, February 12 Daytona International Speedway

Friday, February 19 Homestead-Miami Speedway

Friday, March 5 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 20 Atlanta Motor Speedway

Saturday, March 27 Bristol Dirt

Saturday, April 17 Richmond Raceway

Saturday, May 1 Kansas Speedway

Friday, May 7 Darlington Raceway

Saturday, May 22 Circuit of the Americas

Friday, May 28 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Saturday, June 12 Texas Motor Speedway

Friday, June 18 Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 26 Pocono Raceway

Friday, July 9 Knoxville Raceway

Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen International

Friday, August 20 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Sunday, September 5 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Thursday, September 16 Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday, September 24 Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Saturday, October 2 Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, October 30 Martinsville Speedway

Friday, November 5 Phoenix Raceway

