Zach Blurton Claims Final United Rebel Sprint Series Race of Season at Salina Speedway, Series Championship

SALINA, Kansas (October 9, 2020) – Eleven cars were in action on Friday night at Salina Speedway with the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing. It was Quinter, Kansas’ Zach Blurton topping the field in the 25-lap feature event. Blurton was also crowned the 2020 URSS Champion for the fourth time in his career.

Jed Werner and Lincoln, Nebraska’s Jason Danley set the pace of Friday’s finale. Mayhem ensued on the start, with Danley spinning. On the restart JD Johnson took off with the early lead on lap one over Blurton. Blurton kept the heat turned on to get past Johnson on the second lap while Ty Williams moved forward from a fifth place starting position.

On lap 5, Williams maneuvered around Johnson to claim second and began to reel in Blurton for the lead. Lap six saw a 0.023-second difference between Blurton and Williams, but it was Blurton cranking up the wick in the following laps to regain some difference between he and Williams.

Jason Danley charged back to the front throughout the course of the feature event and was able to edge ahead of JD Johnson for third on lap 16. The remaining laps saw Blurton continuing to stretch the lead over Ty Williams, with Jason Danley, JD Johnson, and Jeff Stasa following. Blurton went on to win the 25-lap feature event and claimed his fourth United Rebel Sprint Series Championship.

Friday’s heat race victories were claimed by Zach Blurton and JD Johnson. The Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger was awarded to Ty Williams, finishing second from the fifth place starting position.

United Rebel Sprint Series

Salina Speedway – Salina, Kansas

October 9, 2020

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Jed Werner, 4) Taylor Velasquez, 5) Tim Fricke, 6) Brady Skrdlant

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) JD Johnson, 2) Jason Danley, 3) Jeff Stasa, 4) Eric Matthews, 5) Howard Van Dyke

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Jason Danley, 4) JD Johnson, 5) Jeff Stasa, 6) Eric Matthews, 7) Taylor Velasquez, 8) Jed Werner, 9) Tim Fricke, 10) Howard Van Dyke, 11) Brady Skrdlant