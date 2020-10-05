YellaWood 500 or Bear Bond 500

Denny Hamlin would survive the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway to pick up his 7th victory, after a crash feast that turned several playoff drivers plans upside down. It would take only 2 laps before the first of a record 13 caution flags when the cars of #8 Tyler Reddick, #13 Ty Dillon, #43 Bubba Wallace, and #95 Christopher Bell collected each other in turn 2.

The race would require two red flags, and three overtime attempts before Hamlin who had run most of the race at the back of the pack to take the checkers under controversy. The three overtime attempts tied the April 2010 race for the longest ever at 200 laps, 532 miles.

A 9 car crash just yards before the finish line forced Hamlin down below the yellow line that designates NASCAR out of bounds. NASCAR reviewed video of the finish and determined that #17-Buescher forced #9-Elliott below the yellow line, as did #21-DiBenedetto to #24-Byron. DiBenedetto and Buescher were moved to the end of the lead lap…21st and 22nd place. Hamlin dropped below the yellow line to avoid the wreck and remained there, when there was opportunity to return to the racing surface.

“Just a lot of attrition,” “We just played the strategy and the numbers game to run in the back until we were locked in (round of 8) This one was unexpected to say the least, but proud of this whole FedEx team, Toyota and everyone at JGR for bringing great race cars.”

Next week the Cup cars will face the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway as an elimination race where the field will be trimmed down to eight drivers vying for the championship.

Drivers on the bubble:

7. Joey Logano -67

8. Kyle Busch -88

Cutoff Line

9. Austin Dillon -88

10. Kurt Busch -93

best post race tweet by Brad Keselowski

“I hope Tony Stewart’s watching because we did it. We tore up every single car in the field.”

-@keselowski

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 31

Race Results for the 52nd Annual YellaWood 500 – Sunday, October 4, 2020

Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Erik Jones

3 – Ty Dillon

4 – William Byron

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Ryan Newman

7 – Tyler Reddick

8 – John Hunter Nemechek

9 – Brennan Poole

10 – Ryan Preece

11 – Justin Haley

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Quin Houff

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Timmy Hill

16 – Matt Kenseth

17 – Joey Gase

18 – Brad Keselowski

19 – Cody Ware

20 – Kevin Harvick

21 – Matt DiBenedetto

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Martin Truex Jr.

24 – Bubba Wallace

25 – Ryan Blaney

26 – Joey Logano

27 – Kyle Busch

28 – Corey LaJoie

29 – Jimmie Johnson

30 – James Davison

31 – Cole Custer

32 – Kurt Busch

33 – Clint Bowyer

34 – Daniel Suarez

35 – Brendan Gaughan

36 – Michael McDowell

37 – Aric Almirola

38 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

39 – Christopher Bell

