YellaWood 500 or Bear Bond 500

Denny Hamlin would survive the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway to pick up his 7th victory, after a crash feast that turned several playoff drivers plans upside down. It would take only 2 laps before the first of a record 13 caution flags when the cars of #8 Tyler Reddick, #13 Ty Dillon, #43 Bubba Wallace, and #95 Christopher Bell collected each other in turn 2.
The race would require two red flags, and three overtime attempts before Hamlin who had run most of the race at the back of the pack to take the checkers under controversy. The three overtime attempts tied the April 2010 race for the longest ever at 200 laps, 532 miles.
A 9 car crash just yards before the finish line forced Hamlin down below the yellow line that designates NASCAR out of bounds. NASCAR reviewed video of the finish and determined that #17-Buescher forced #9-Elliott below the yellow line, as did #21-DiBenedetto to #24-Byron. DiBenedetto and Buescher were moved to the end of the lead lap…21st and 22nd place. Hamlin dropped below the yellow line to avoid the wreck and remained there, when there was opportunity to return to the racing surface.
“Just a lot of attrition,” “We just played the strategy and the numbers game to run in the back until we were locked in (round of 8) This one was unexpected to say the least, but proud of this whole FedEx team, Toyota and everyone at JGR for bringing great race cars.”
Next week the Cup cars will face the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway as an elimination race where the field will be trimmed down to eight drivers vying for the championship.
Drivers on the bubble:
7. Joey Logano -67
8. Kyle Busch -88
Cutoff Line
9. Austin Dillon -88
10. Kurt Busch -93
best post race tweet by Brad Keselowski
“I hope Tony Stewart’s watching because we did it. We tore up every single car in the field.”
-@keselowski
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 31
Race Results for the 52nd Annual YellaWood 500 – Sunday, October 4, 2020
Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Erik Jones
3 – Ty Dillon
4 – William Byron
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Ryan Newman
7 – Tyler Reddick
8 – John Hunter Nemechek
9 – Brennan Poole
10 – Ryan Preece
11 – Justin Haley
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Quin Houff
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Timmy Hill
16 – Matt Kenseth
17 – Joey Gase
18 – Brad Keselowski
19 – Cody Ware
20 – Kevin Harvick
21 – Matt DiBenedetto
22 – Chris Buescher
23 – Martin Truex Jr.
24 – Bubba Wallace
25 – Ryan Blaney
26 – Joey Logano
27 – Kyle Busch
28 – Corey LaJoie
29 – Jimmie Johnson
30 – James Davison
31 – Cole Custer
32 – Kurt Busch
33 – Clint Bowyer
34 – Daniel Suarez
35 – Brendan Gaughan
36 – Michael McDowell
37 – Aric Almirola
38 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
39 – Christopher Bell
f.1020