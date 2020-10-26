Sheldon Creed Advances To Championship 4

.
Sheldon Creed with a little help from team mate Brett Moffitt won the SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Moffitt would shove Creed to the lead after a late race caution sent the race into overtime, Creed dominated the race leading 131 of the 152 laps on the way to advancing into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix,
“Man, what a good truck my guys put together, We’ve been inconsistent here, but we’ve always had speed, and today, man, just awesome. I finally won in front of my mom and dad. They’re here today…Two trucks locked in for the organization-that’s awesome-and hopefully we can get the other two (Zane Smith and Tyler Ankrum) or at least one more next weekend. Hard racing today. Man, it’s crazy. We’ve just been working for this all year, and I feel like I’ve improved so much and put so much work into this. Man, going to Martinsville stress-free is so nice.”
Next weeks race at Martinsville Speedway is an elimination race that will trim the field down to the Champion 4 final race at Phoenix Raceway.
Driver Standings after Texas:
1. Sheldon Creed
2. Austin Hill -19
3. Zane Smith -34
4. Brett Moffitt – 41
Cutoff Line:
5. Matt Crafton -46
6. Grant Enfinger -76
7. Ben Rhodes -79
8. Tyler Ankrum -113
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 21
SpeedyCash.com 400 – Sunday, October 25, 2020
Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX
1 – Sheldon Creed
2 3 16 Austin Hill
3 6 21 Zane Smith
4 20 4 Raphael Lessard
5 2 23 Brett Moffitt
6 7 88 Matt Crafton
7 18 22 Austin Wayne Self
8 29 17 Dylan Lupton
9 11 19 Derek Kraus
10 23 15 Tanner Gray
11 16 56 Tyler Hill
12 28 24 Chase Purdy
13 25 3 Jordan Anderson
14 22 20 Spencer Boyd
15 36 42 James Buescher
16 9 26 Tyler Ankrum
17 19 30 Danny Bohn
18 26 41 Dawson Cram
19 32 00 Josh Bilicki
20 8 99 Ben Rhodes
21 5 51 Chandler Smith
22 30 83 Ray Ciccarelli
23 15 13 Johnny Sauter
24 31 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb
25 10 18 Christian Eckes
26 35 6 Norm Benning
27 34 33 Josh Reaume
28 21 52 Stewart Friesen
29 13 45 Trevor Bayne
30 27 44 Natalie Decker
31 12 38 Todd Gilliland
32 4 98 Grant Enfinger
33 17 02 Tate Fogleman
34 14 40 Ryan Truex
35 24 68 Clay Greenfield
36 37 14 Trey Hutchens
37 33 49 Tim Viens