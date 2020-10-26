Sheldon Creed Advances To Championship 4

.

Sheldon Creed with a little help from team mate Brett Moffitt won the SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Moffitt would shove Creed to the lead after a late race caution sent the race into overtime, Creed dominated the race leading 131 of the 152 laps on the way to advancing into the Championship 4 race at Phoenix,

“Man, what a good truck my guys put together, We’ve been inconsistent here, but we’ve always had speed, and today, man, just awesome. I finally won in front of my mom and dad. They’re here today…Two trucks locked in for the organization-that’s awesome-and hopefully we can get the other two (Zane Smith and Tyler Ankrum) or at least one more next weekend. Hard racing today. Man, it’s crazy. We’ve just been working for this all year, and I feel like I’ve improved so much and put so much work into this. Man, going to Martinsville stress-free is so nice.”

Next weeks race at Martinsville Speedway is an elimination race that will trim the field down to the Champion 4 final race at Phoenix Raceway.

Driver Standings after Texas:

1. Sheldon Creed

2. Austin Hill -19

3. Zane Smith -34

4. Brett Moffitt – 41

Cutoff Line:

5. Matt Crafton -46

6. Grant Enfinger -76

7. Ben Rhodes -79

8. Tyler Ankrum -113

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 21

SpeedyCash.com 400 – Sunday, October 25, 2020

Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX

1 – Sheldon Creed

2 3 16 Austin Hill

3 6 21 Zane Smith

4 20 4 Raphael Lessard

5 2 23 Brett Moffitt

6 7 88 Matt Crafton

7 18 22 Austin Wayne Self

8 29 17 Dylan Lupton

9 11 19 Derek Kraus

10 23 15 Tanner Gray

11 16 56 Tyler Hill

12 28 24 Chase Purdy

13 25 3 Jordan Anderson

14 22 20 Spencer Boyd

15 36 42 James Buescher

16 9 26 Tyler Ankrum

17 19 30 Danny Bohn

18 26 41 Dawson Cram

19 32 00 Josh Bilicki

20 8 99 Ben Rhodes

21 5 51 Chandler Smith

22 30 83 Ray Ciccarelli

23 15 13 Johnny Sauter

24 31 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb

25 10 18 Christian Eckes

26 35 6 Norm Benning

27 34 33 Josh Reaume

28 21 52 Stewart Friesen

29 13 45 Trevor Bayne

30 27 44 Natalie Decker

31 12 38 Todd Gilliland

32 4 98 Grant Enfinger

33 17 02 Tate Fogleman

34 14 40 Ryan Truex

35 24 68 Clay Greenfield

36 37 14 Trey Hutchens

37 33 49 Tim Viens