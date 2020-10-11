Racing an Wrecking In The Rain

.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL course and mother nature combined for an interesting elimination race. NASCAR rarely races in the rain except on road course, and today was that exception to the exception that would see the red flag for rain. As the drivers learned to race the tricky road course on the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway the rain began to fall. On lap 30 the monsoon amount of rain would have the front splitter acting like a surfboard, forcing NASCAR to display the red flag until conditions improved.

AJ Allmendinger would survive the chaos after a caution flag forced the race into overtime to pick up the victory in the Drive for the Cure 250

“I don’t know what we just witnessed,” Allmendinger said with a smile. “I was complaining the whole race. Crazy. The 98 Chase Briscoe was doing a fantastic job. I didn’t really have anything for him after a couple laps but I knew that final restart I was going to do everything I could.”

The 8 Drivers Advancing into the playoff

Chase Briscoe

Austin Cindric

Justin Allgaier

Noah Gragson

Justin Haley

Brandon Jones

Ross Chastain

Ryan Sieg

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 29

Drive for the Cure 250

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course –

1 – AJ Allmendinger

2 – Noah Gragson

3 – Daniel Hemric

4 – Alex Labbe

5 – Ross Chastain

6 – Austin Cindric

7 – Cody Ware

8 – Jade Buford

9 – Michael Annett

10 – Brandon Jones

11 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

12 – Riley Herbst

13 – Josh Bilicki

14 – Myatt Snider

15 – Joe Graf Jr

16 – Jeremy Clements

17 – Ryan Vargas

18 – Chase Briscoe

19 – Timmy Hill

20 – Kody Vanderwal

21 – Ryan Sieg

22 – BJ McLeod

23 – Justin Allgaier

24 – Stephen Leicht

25 – Matt Mills

26 – Brandon Brown

27 – Tommy Joe Martins

28 – Gray Gaulding

29 – CJ McLaughlin

30 – Jesse Little

31 – Kaz Grala

32 – Preston Pardus

33 – Harrison Burton

34 – Josh Williams

35 – Justin Haley

36 – Austin Hill

37 – Kyle Weatherman

38 – Brett Moffitt

