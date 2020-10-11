Racing an Wrecking In The Rain

.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL course and mother nature combined for an interesting elimination race. NASCAR rarely races in the rain except on road course, and today was that exception to the exception that would see the red flag for rain. As the drivers learned to race the tricky road course on the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway the rain began to fall. On lap 30 the monsoon amount of rain would have the front splitter acting like a surfboard, forcing NASCAR to display the red flag until conditions improved.
AJ Allmendinger would survive the chaos after a caution flag forced the race into overtime to pick up the victory in the Drive for the Cure 250
“I don’t know what we just witnessed,” Allmendinger said with a smile. “I was complaining the whole race. Crazy. The 98 Chase Briscoe was doing a fantastic job. I didn’t really have anything for him after a couple laps but I knew that final restart I was going to do everything I could.”
The 8 Drivers Advancing into the playoff
Chase Briscoe
Austin Cindric
Justin Allgaier
Noah Gragson
Justin Haley
Brandon Jones
Ross Chastain
Ryan Sieg
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 29
Drive for the Cure 250
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course –
1 – AJ Allmendinger
2 – Noah Gragson
3 – Daniel Hemric
4 – Alex Labbe
5 – Ross Chastain
6 – Austin Cindric
7 – Cody Ware
8 – Jade Buford
9 – Michael Annett
10 – Brandon Jones
11 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
12 – Riley Herbst
13 – Josh Bilicki
14 – Myatt Snider
15 – Joe Graf Jr
16 – Jeremy Clements
17 – Ryan Vargas
18 – Chase Briscoe
19 – Timmy Hill
20 – Kody Vanderwal
21 – Ryan Sieg
22 – BJ McLeod
23 – Justin Allgaier
24 – Stephen Leicht
25 – Matt Mills
26 – Brandon Brown
27 – Tommy Joe Martins
28 – Gray Gaulding
29 – CJ McLaughlin
30 – Jesse Little
31 – Kaz Grala
32 – Preston Pardus
33 – Harrison Burton
34 – Josh Williams
35 – Justin Haley
36 – Austin Hill
37 – Kyle Weatherman
38 – Brett Moffitt
