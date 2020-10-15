NHRA Finals In Las Vegas Will Have Limited Spectators

.

World champions will be crowned during the Dodge NHRA Finals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and a limited number of fans will be on hand to celebrate with the drivers.

LVMS has received approval to host fans in accordance with guidelines set forth by Gov. Steve Sisolak and the State of Nevada for the Oct. 30-Nov. 1 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event. This will be the first major professional sports event to be conducted in Nevada with spectators in attendance since mass gatherings were suspended at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

"We're excited to be able to welcome back passionate race fans for this event