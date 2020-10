NASCAR TV Schedule – Oct.10-11 – Charlotte ROVAL

.

NASCAR Cup

XFINITY

Gander RV & Outdoors Truck

Special Interest –

Time Listed Is Mountain Standard (MST):

Saturday, October 10 -Charlotte ROVAL

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race , NBC/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity – Drive for the Cure 250 – NBC/NBC Sports App

6:00 p.m. – IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship at Charlotte Motor Speedway – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, October 11

10:00 a.m. – NASCAR Race Hub – FS1/FOX Sports App

11:00 a.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Channel change –

12: p.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBC/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Cup – Bank of America ROVAL 400 – NBC/NBC Sports App

4:00 p.m. – Cup Post-Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

