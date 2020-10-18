Moffitt On To Final Round

.
Brett Moffitt is the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver to secure a spot for the 2020 truck series championship after a victory at Kansas Speedway, Clean Harbors 200. A post race interview with Moffitt underscored the start of the year, “It’s pretty incredible, such a way to turn the season around for our 23 team,” When the pandemic struck and NASCAR like most of the world shut down Moffitt turned his need for speed to two wheels breaking both legs in a motocross crash.
Moffitt would have to race his teammates hard in the closing laps, then into overtime before the checkers. “Thanks to everyone at GMS and the Gallagher family. I’ve got to apologize to Smith there for trying to block him. But we were racing hard for a championship spot and that’s what you got to do. A bad block by me, it’s my fault … we’re racing for everything right now, I apologize to Zane.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 20
Clean Harbors 200 – Saturday, October 17, 2020
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS
1 – Brett Moffitt
2 – Sheldon Creed
3 – Austin Hill
4 – Grant Enfinger
5 – Chandler Smith
6 – Christian Eckes
7 – Timothy Peters
8 – Matt Crafton
9 – Derek Kraus
10 – Trevor Bayne
11 – Zane Smith
12 – Ryan Truex
13 – Todd Gilliland
14 – Tyler Hill
15 – Parker Kligerman
16 – Hailie Deegan
17 – Tate Fogleman
18 – Johnny Sauter
19 – Austin Wayne
20 – Ben Rhodes
21 – Danny Bohn
22 – Spencer Boyd
23 – Dawson Cram
24 – Colin Garrett
25 – Clay Greenfield
26 – Ray Ciccarelli
27 – Josh Reaume
28 – Josh Bilicki
29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
30 – Jordan Anderson
31 – Norm Benning
32 – Tim Viens
33 – Raphael Lessard
34 – Tyler Ankrum
35 – David Gravel
36 – Tanner Gray
f.1020