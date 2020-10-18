Moffitt On To Final Round

.

Brett Moffitt is the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver to secure a spot for the 2020 truck series championship after a victory at Kansas Speedway, Clean Harbors 200. A post race interview with Moffitt underscored the start of the year, “It’s pretty incredible, such a way to turn the season around for our 23 team,” When the pandemic struck and NASCAR like most of the world shut down Moffitt turned his need for speed to two wheels breaking both legs in a motocross crash.

Moffitt would have to race his teammates hard in the closing laps, then into overtime before the checkers. “Thanks to everyone at GMS and the Gallagher family. I’ve got to apologize to Smith there for trying to block him. But we were racing hard for a championship spot and that’s what you got to do. A bad block by me, it’s my fault … we’re racing for everything right now, I apologize to Zane.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 20

Clean Harbors 200 – Saturday, October 17, 2020

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS

1 – Brett Moffitt

2 – Sheldon Creed

3 – Austin Hill

4 – Grant Enfinger

5 – Chandler Smith

6 – Christian Eckes

7 – Timothy Peters

8 – Matt Crafton

9 – Derek Kraus

10 – Trevor Bayne

11 – Zane Smith

12 – Ryan Truex

13 – Todd Gilliland

14 – Tyler Hill

15 – Parker Kligerman

16 – Hailie Deegan

17 – Tate Fogleman

18 – Johnny Sauter

19 – Austin Wayne

20 – Ben Rhodes

21 – Danny Bohn

22 – Spencer Boyd

23 – Dawson Cram

24 – Colin Garrett

25 – Clay Greenfield

26 – Ray Ciccarelli

27 – Josh Reaume

28 – Josh Bilicki

29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

30 – Jordan Anderson

31 – Norm Benning

32 – Tim Viens

33 – Raphael Lessard

34 – Tyler Ankrum

35 – David Gravel

36 – Tanner Gray

f.1020