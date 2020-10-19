Logano Advances To Championship 4 Round

.

Joey Logano won the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in a high speed tick-tack-toe game with Kevin Harvick. The win locks him into the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in three weeks. Logano would grab the lead from Harvick after a late race caution. Crew chief Paul Wolfe and crew preformed a quick gas an two tire change pit stop that would gain Logano the extra spots needed to restart on the front row.

The win is his 3rd win of the year, 3rd at Kansas, and 26th career win.

“You gotta want it man. What an amazing team this Shell Pennzoil team is. Oh my goodness. Pit stops put us in position and got us the lead. Harvick was fast, he was real fast especially on the straightaways and I thought if I could hold him off the first 15 laps I had a chance and actually dirty air was best for us and as I caught lapped traffic I was able to gap ourselves.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 33

Race Results for the 20th Annual Hollywood Casino 400 – Sunday, October 18, 2020

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS –

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Alex Bowman

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Kyle Busch

6 – Chase Elliott

7 – Ryan Blaney

8 – William Byron

9 – Martin Truex Jr.

10 – Christopher Bell

11 – Austin Dillon

12 – Matt DiBenedetto

13 – Aric Almirola

14 – Cole Custer

15 – Denny Hamlin

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – John Hunter Nemechek

18 – Bubba Wallace

19 – Michael McDowell

20 – Erik Jones

21 – Chris Buescher

22 – Ryan Newman

23 – Corey LaJoie

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – Tyler Reddick

26 – Clint Bowyer

27 – Daniel Suarez

28 – Brennan Poole

29 – Ryan Preece

30 – JJ Yeley

31 – Jimmie Johnson

32 – James Davison

33 – Quin Houff

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Josh Bilicki

36 – Reed Sorenson

37 – Joey Gase

38 – Kurt Busch

39 – Chad Finchum

40 – Matt Kenseth

