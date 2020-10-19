Logano Advances To Championship 4 Round

.
Joey Logano won the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in a high speed tick-tack-toe game with Kevin Harvick. The win locks him into the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in three weeks. Logano would grab the lead from Harvick after a late race caution. Crew chief Paul Wolfe and crew preformed a quick gas an two tire change pit stop that would gain Logano the extra spots needed to restart on the front row.
The win is his 3rd win of the year, 3rd at Kansas, and 26th career win.
“You gotta want it man. What an amazing team this Shell Pennzoil team is. Oh my goodness. Pit stops put us in position and got us the lead. Harvick was fast, he was real fast especially on the straightaways and I thought if I could hold him off the first 15 laps I had a chance and actually dirty air was best for us and as I caught lapped traffic I was able to gap ourselves.”
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 33
Race Results for the 20th Annual Hollywood Casino 400 – Sunday, October 18, 2020
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS –
1 – Joey Logano
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Alex Bowman
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Kyle Busch
6 – Chase Elliott
7 – Ryan Blaney
8 – William Byron
9 – Martin Truex Jr.
10 – Christopher Bell
11 – Austin Dillon
12 – Matt DiBenedetto
13 – Aric Almirola
14 – Cole Custer
15 – Denny Hamlin
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – John Hunter Nemechek
18 – Bubba Wallace
19 – Michael McDowell
20 – Erik Jones
21 – Chris Buescher
22 – Ryan Newman
23 – Corey LaJoie
24 – Ty Dillon
25 – Tyler Reddick
26 – Clint Bowyer
27 – Daniel Suarez
28 – Brennan Poole
29 – Ryan Preece
30 – JJ Yeley
31 – Jimmie Johnson
32 – James Davison
33 – Quin Houff
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Josh Bilicki
36 – Reed Sorenson
37 – Joey Gase
38 – Kurt Busch
39 – Chad Finchum
40 – Matt Kenseth
