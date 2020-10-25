Last Lap Pass, Burton Steals One

.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series traveled to Texas Motor Speedway for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, the mid point in the championship round of eight. The high speed 1.5 mile track provided for three, four, and sometimes 5 wide racing within the 8 title contenders, with 25 laps remaining six of the playoff contenders were involved in a crash.
# 22 Austin Cindric – #7 Justin Allgaier – #11 Justin Haley – #!9 Brandon Jones – #10 Ross Chastain – #39 Ryan Sieg all suffered damage. The yellow flag clean up would eat 10 laps leaving just 15 laps to decide the winner. Noah Gragson started the race as the eight and final contender in the round of 8 found himself on the front row for the restart. A win would advance Gragson into the Championship 4 final race at Phoenix Raceway. Gragson would jump out to a 5 car lead over Anthony Alfredo, and Harrison Burton as they engaged in a race between themself.
Burton would get by Alfredo and set his sight on Gragson. Burton would catch up to the rear bumper of Gragson when the white flag waved. A dramatic pass off the final corner by Burton when Gragson’s car slipped up the banking provided the opening needed for Burton to steal the victory.
“We had such a fast race car. I’ve never driven anything harder than that last corner in my life. I don’t know how it stuck. I lost my voice-I was screaming. Gosh, that’s special. I’ve never spun out and come back and won, so that’s cool.
“We were obviously pushing the limits all day… of speed. That’s kind of what we came to do, to be fast, to win our first stage of the year, which was a good sign, and our speed-what we did on that last lap was incredible. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m pretty damn glad it did. What a cool place to win. We’re going home with cowboy hats.”
Next weekend the Xfinity Series will travel to Martinsville Speedway a small flat half-mile track where 4 drivers will be eliminated from the chase.
Current championship standing:
1. Chase Briscoe 0
2. Austin Cindric -30
3. Justin Allgaier -36
4. Justin Haley -40
Cut Off
5. Brandon Jones -44
6. Ross Chastain -55
7. Noah Gragson -64
8. Ryan Sieg -83
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 31
O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 – Saturday, October 24, 2020
Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX
1 – Harrison Burton
2 – Noah Gragson
3 – Anthony Alfredo
4 – Austin Cindric
5 – Brandon Brown
6 – Michael Annett
7 – Justin Haley
8 – Ryan Vargas
9 – Josh Williams
10 – Tommy Joe Martins
11 – Alex Labbe
12 – Bayley Currey
13 – Matt Mills
14 – Brett Moffitt
15 – Jesse Little
16 – Ross Chastain
17 – BJ McLeod
18 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
19 – Kyle Weatherman
20 – CJ McLaughlin
21 – Kody Vanderwal
22 – Joe Graf Jr
23 – Jesse Iwuji
24 – Chase Briscoe
25 – Brandon Jones
26 – Justin Allgaier
27 – Jeremy Clements
28 – Colby Howard
29 – Myatt Snider
30 – Jeb Burton
31 – Ryan Sieg
32 – Riley Herbst
33 – Austin Hill
34 – Chad Finchum
35 – David Starr
36 – Timmy Hill
