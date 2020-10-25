Last Lap Pass, Burton Steals One

.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series traveled to Texas Motor Speedway for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, the mid point in the championship round of eight. The high speed 1.5 mile track provided for three, four, and sometimes 5 wide racing within the 8 title contenders, with 25 laps remaining six of the playoff contenders were involved in a crash.

# 22 Austin Cindric – #7 Justin Allgaier – #11 Justin Haley – #!9 Brandon Jones – #10 Ross Chastain – #39 Ryan Sieg all suffered damage. The yellow flag clean up would eat 10 laps leaving just 15 laps to decide the winner. Noah Gragson started the race as the eight and final contender in the round of 8 found himself on the front row for the restart. A win would advance Gragson into the Championship 4 final race at Phoenix Raceway. Gragson would jump out to a 5 car lead over Anthony Alfredo, and Harrison Burton as they engaged in a race between themself.

Burton would get by Alfredo and set his sight on Gragson. Burton would catch up to the rear bumper of Gragson when the white flag waved. A dramatic pass off the final corner by Burton when Gragson’s car slipped up the banking provided the opening needed for Burton to steal the victory.

“We had such a fast race car. I’ve never driven anything harder than that last corner in my life. I don’t know how it stuck. I lost my voice-I was screaming. Gosh, that’s special. I’ve never spun out and come back and won, so that’s cool.

“We were obviously pushing the limits all day… of speed. That’s kind of what we came to do, to be fast, to win our first stage of the year, which was a good sign, and our speed-what we did on that last lap was incredible. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m pretty damn glad it did. What a cool place to win. We’re going home with cowboy hats.”

Next weekend the Xfinity Series will travel to Martinsville Speedway a small flat half-mile track where 4 drivers will be eliminated from the chase.

Current championship standing:

1. Chase Briscoe 0

2. Austin Cindric -30

3. Justin Allgaier -36

4. Justin Haley -40

Cut Off

5. Brandon Jones -44

6. Ross Chastain -55

7. Noah Gragson -64

8. Ryan Sieg -83

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 31

O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 – Saturday, October 24, 2020

Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX

1 – Harrison Burton

2 – Noah Gragson

3 – Anthony Alfredo

4 – Austin Cindric

5 – Brandon Brown

6 – Michael Annett

7 – Justin Haley

8 – Ryan Vargas

9 – Josh Williams

10 – Tommy Joe Martins

11 – Alex Labbe

12 – Bayley Currey

13 – Matt Mills

14 – Brett Moffitt

15 – Jesse Little

16 – Ross Chastain

17 – BJ McLeod

18 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

19 – Kyle Weatherman

20 – CJ McLaughlin

21 – Kody Vanderwal

22 – Joe Graf Jr

23 – Jesse Iwuji

24 – Chase Briscoe

25 – Brandon Jones

26 – Justin Allgaier

27 – Jeremy Clements

28 – Colby Howard

29 – Myatt Snider

30 – Jeb Burton

31 – Ryan Sieg

32 – Riley Herbst

33 – Austin Hill

34 – Chad Finchum

35 – David Starr

36 – Timmy Hill

