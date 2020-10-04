Haley Adds Victory Advances to round of 8

.

Superspeedway racing always provides excitement from the 3-4 sometimes 5 wide racing from the start to the finish. This pack style racing is where you could throw a blanket over the field at the checkers. If you make it to the checkers and have a little luck you may stand in victory lane, if not you will be seen in line at the infield care center.

For much of the race Xfinity Series leader Chase Briscoe dominated the race almost to the checkers, leading 73 laps and winning the first two stages, but his attempt to block Noah Gragson failed with two laps remaining in the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Justin Haley won the race under caution, thanks to a multicar wreck on the final lap.

“Thankfully, Kevin Hamlin, my spotter, was able to guide me through that and be able to go from the bottom (lane). We were so far back with 10 to go. Matt Kaulig (team owner), we love you. Three in a row. I guess I told you earlier I wasn’t saying it’s luck, but three in a row is pretty hard to do on luck. Just super thankful. This is such a blessing.”

Haley and last weeks winner at Las Vegas, Chase Briscoe advance to the round of 8 who are eligible for the championship, next week the Xfinity Series will race the roval course at Charlotte Motor Speedway the outcome of that race will reset the field for the championship drive.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 28

Ag-Pro 300 – Saturday, October 3, 2020

Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL

1 – Justin Haley

2 – Ryan Sieg

3 – Noah Gragson

4 – Brandon Jones

5 – Daniel Hemric

6 – Ross Chastain

7 – Josh Williams

8 – Garrett Smithley

9 – Brandon Brown

10 – Alex Labbe

11 – Chad Finchum

12 – Anthony Alfredo

13 – Caesar Bacarella

14 – Timmy Hill

15 – Tommy Joe Martins

16 – Joe Nemechek

17 – Mike Harmon

18 – Josh Bilicki

19 – Chase Briscoe

20 – Jeremy Clements

21 – Matt Mills

22 – Vinnie Miller

23 – Harrison Burton

24 – AJ Allmendinger

25 – Jesse Little

26 – Myatt Snider

27 – Brett Moffitt

28 – Kody Vanderwal

29 – Justin Allgaier

30 – Ryan Vargas

31 – Joe Graf Jr

32 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

33 – Austin Hill

34 – Austin Cindric

35 – Riley Herbst

36 – Colby Howard

37 – Michael Annett

