Haley Adds Victory Advances to round of 8

Superspeedway racing always provides excitement from the 3-4 sometimes 5 wide racing from the start to the finish. This pack style racing is where you could throw a blanket over the field at the checkers. If you make it to the checkers and have a little luck you may stand in victory lane, if not you will be seen in line at the infield care center.
For much of the race Xfinity Series leader Chase Briscoe dominated the race almost to the checkers, leading 73 laps and winning the first two stages, but his attempt to block Noah Gragson failed with two laps remaining in the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Justin Haley won the race under caution, thanks to a multicar wreck on the final lap.
“Thankfully, Kevin Hamlin, my spotter, was able to guide me through that and be able to go from the bottom (lane). We were so far back with 10 to go. Matt Kaulig (team owner), we love you. Three in a row. I guess I told you earlier I wasn’t saying it’s luck, but three in a row is pretty hard to do on luck. Just super thankful. This is such a blessing.”
Haley and last weeks winner at Las Vegas, Chase Briscoe advance to the round of 8 who are eligible for the championship, next week the Xfinity Series will race the roval course at Charlotte Motor Speedway the outcome of that race will reset the field for the championship drive.
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 28
Ag-Pro 300 – Saturday, October 3, 2020
Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL
1 – Justin Haley
2 – Ryan Sieg
3 – Noah Gragson
4 – Brandon Jones
5 – Daniel Hemric
6 – Ross Chastain
7 – Josh Williams
8 – Garrett Smithley
9 – Brandon Brown
10 – Alex Labbe
11 – Chad Finchum
12 – Anthony Alfredo
13 – Caesar Bacarella
14 – Timmy Hill
15 – Tommy Joe Martins
16 – Joe Nemechek
17 – Mike Harmon
18 – Josh Bilicki
19 – Chase Briscoe
20 – Jeremy Clements
21 – Matt Mills
22 – Vinnie Miller
23 – Harrison Burton
24 – AJ Allmendinger
25 – Jesse Little
26 – Myatt Snider
27 – Brett Moffitt
28 – Kody Vanderwal
29 – Justin Allgaier
30 – Ryan Vargas
31 – Joe Graf Jr
32 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
33 – Austin Hill
34 – Austin Cindric
35 – Riley Herbst
36 – Colby Howard
37 – Michael Annett
