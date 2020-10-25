Frankie Guerrini Tops Petaluma USAC/BCRA Midget Feature & Challenge Series

PETALUMA, CA – OCTOBER 24, 2020… Racing past Blake Bower on the ninth circuit, Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, CA) cruised to the USAC Western States and BCRA Midget victory at Petaluma Speedway. Racing the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini earned his second career USAC triumph and topped the “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge” mini-series. Frankie took home an extra $1000 for his efforts as “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Bower, Shannon McQueen, and Jake Andreotti followed.

Alex Schutte topped the Woodland Auto Display Qualifying with a lap time of 15.039 over the 17-car roster. The former champion ran second in his heat race, but an early flip resulted in a sixteenth place finish in the main event. Schutte walked away uninjured from the crash.

With her drive from seventh to second, Cofer took her second straight Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors. The former BCRA Champion had qualified eleventh overall and won her heat race.

The 10-lap heat race victories were claimed by Maria Cofer (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), and Shannon McQueen (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat). McQueen was second quick in time trials and rebounded from an early tangle to place fourth in the main event.

Guerrini’s win capped off the two race “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge” at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. Cofer ($700), Scotty Farmer ($500), Bower ($350), and Kyle Beilman ($250) also took home extra prize money. A special thanks goes to Ken Clapp and the West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame for supporting the mini-series with USAC and BCRA.

On November 13th and 14th, the “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States group will battle the NOS Energy Drink USAC National series in the non-point “53rd Annual Western World Championships” at Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ). The races will be broadcast live on the internet at floracing.com.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES SPECIAL EVENT RACE RESULTS: October 24, 2020 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California – “West Coast Stock Car / Motorsports Hall of Fame Challenge Race #2” – co-sanctioned with BCRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Alex Schutte, 28, Schutte/McElwee-15.039; 2. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-15.162; 3. Michael Faccinto, 57X, Cofer-15.297; 4. Frankie Guerrini, 63, Guerrini-15.313; 5. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-15.384; 6. Blake Bower, 10, Walker-15.387; 7. Brody Fuson, 51, Carlile-15.390; 8. Scotty Farmer, 68, Six8-15.425; 9. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-15.526; 10. Kyle Beilman, 31K, Beilman-15.542; 11. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-15.688; 12. Robert Carson, 99, Segur-15.937; 13. Sparky Howard, 17, Thurston-16.011; 14. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-16.193; 15. Jarrett Soares, 12, Soares-16.376; 16. Floyd Alvis, 18, Champion-16.894; 17. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-17.315.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Cofer, 2. Schutte, 3. Andreotti, 4. Sarna, 5, Faccinto, 6. Soares, 7. Howard, 8. Pankratz, 9. Fuson. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. McQueen, 2. Guerrini, 3. Bower, 4. Farmer, 5. Carson, 6. Brannon, 7. Alvis, 8. Beilman. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Frankie Guerrini (3), 2. Maria Cofer (7), 3. Blake Bower (1), 4. Shannon McQueen (5), 5. Jake Andreotti (2), 6. Michael Faccinto (4), 7. Scotty Farmer (9), 8. C.J. Sarna (10), 9. Robert Carson (12), 10. Blake Brannon (14), 11. Sparky Howard (13), 12. Floyd Alvis (16), 13. Jarrett Soares (15), 14. Kyle Beilman (11), 15. Randi Pankratz (17), 16. Alex Schutte (6), 17. Brody Fuson (8). NT

—————————-

**Schutte flipped on lap 5 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 Bower, Laps 9-30 Guerrini.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Maria Cofer (7th to 2nd)

FINAL WEST COAST STOCK CAR / MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME CHALLENGE POINTS: 1. Frankie Guerrini-160, 2. Maria Cofer-154, 3. Scotty Farmer-131, 4. Blake Bower-129, 5. Kyle Beilman-105, 6. C.J. Sarna-100, 7. Sparky Howard-99, 8. Brody Fuson-96, 9. Randi Pankratz-95, 10. Floyd Alvis-94.

NEXT USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SPECIAL EVENTS: November 13&14 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – “53rd Western World Championships” – co-sanctioned with NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets