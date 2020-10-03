Flaming Finish and 1st Time Winner

.

Raphael Lessard won the Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway as the race finished under yellow. This is the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory for the Canadian rookie Lessard. The race was midway through stage 1 when the first big one occurred involving 11 trucks that stopped the race for clean up.

A late race caution for debris would reset the field for what would be a 2 lap shoot out that would see the race leader Tanner Gray shuffled out and stuffed into the wall mid pack that created havoc that left last weeks winner Austin Hill standing in the infield grass with flames under the hood of his truck as the yellow flag ceased the race action. .

“Oh, my gosh, that was awesome,” “First of all, I just want to thank everyone at home, my team-Kyle Busch Motorsports. I can’t believe it. It’s just my second superspeedway race.

“To get my first Truck Series win here is amazing. I don’t know who was behind me, but he gave me a heck of a push. I can’t thank him enough. He pushed me as hard as he could, and I was just along for the ride. The caution came out at the right time. I’m so happy. I got to do a burnout after the win. I’m hoping I can do some more.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 19

Chevrolet Silverado 250 – Saturday, October 3, 2020

Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL

1- Raphael Lessard

2 – Trevor Bayne

3 – Chandler Smith

4 – Ben Rhodes

5 – Codie Rohrbaugh

6 – Jordan Anderson

7 – Brett Moffitt

8 – Matt Crafton

9 – Kaz Grala

10 – Derek Kraus

11 – Johnny Sauter

12 – Sheldon Creed

13 – Grant Enfinger

14 – Clay Greenfield

15 – Bayley Currey

16 – Tyler Ankrum

17 – Stewart Friesen

18 – Christian Eckes

19 – Austin Hill

20 – Austin Wayne Self

21 – Bryan Dauzat

22 – Norm Benning

23 – Josh Reaume

24 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

25 – Jason White

26 – Robby Lyons

27 – Ray Ciccarelli

28 – Todd Gilliland

29 – Tanner Gray

30 – Gus Dean

31 – Tate Fogleman

32 – Chase Purdy

33 – Zane Smith

34 – Danny Bohn

35 – Dawson Cram

36 – Korbin Forrister

37 – Joe Nemechek

38 – Spencer Boyd

