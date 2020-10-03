Flaming Finish and 1st Time Winner

.
Raphael Lessard won the Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway as the race finished under yellow. This is the first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory for the Canadian rookie Lessard. The race was midway through stage 1 when the first big one occurred involving 11 trucks that stopped the race for clean up.
A late race caution for debris would reset the field for what would be a 2 lap shoot out that would see the race leader Tanner Gray shuffled out and stuffed into the wall mid pack that created havoc that left last weeks winner Austin Hill standing in the infield grass with flames under the hood of his truck as the yellow flag ceased the race action. .
“Oh, my gosh, that was awesome,” “First of all, I just want to thank everyone at home, my team-Kyle Busch Motorsports. I can’t believe it. It’s just my second superspeedway race.
“To get my first Truck Series win here is amazing. I don’t know who was behind me, but he gave me a heck of a push. I can’t thank him enough. He pushed me as hard as he could, and I was just along for the ride. The caution came out at the right time. I’m so happy. I got to do a burnout after the win. I’m hoping I can do some more.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 19
Chevrolet Silverado 250 – Saturday, October 3, 2020
Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL
1- Raphael Lessard
2 – Trevor Bayne
3 – Chandler Smith
4 – Ben Rhodes
5 – Codie Rohrbaugh
6 – Jordan Anderson
7 – Brett Moffitt
8 – Matt Crafton
9 – Kaz Grala
10 – Derek Kraus
11 – Johnny Sauter
12 – Sheldon Creed
13 – Grant Enfinger
14 – Clay Greenfield
15 – Bayley Currey
16 – Tyler Ankrum
17 – Stewart Friesen
18 – Christian Eckes
19 – Austin Hill
20 – Austin Wayne Self
21 – Bryan Dauzat
22 – Norm Benning
23 – Josh Reaume
24 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
25 – Jason White
26 – Robby Lyons
27 – Ray Ciccarelli
28 – Todd Gilliland
29 – Tanner Gray
30 – Gus Dean
31 – Tate Fogleman
32 – Chase Purdy
33 – Zane Smith
34 – Danny Bohn
35 – Dawson Cram
36 – Korbin Forrister
37 – Joe Nemechek
38 – Spencer Boyd
