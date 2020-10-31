Efinger Sets Truck Field For Championship Round

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series rolled into Martinsville Speedway for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 for the final elimination race, setting the final stage for the 4 drivers chasing the 2020 Championship. Grant Enfinger was one of the drivers that found themselves outside the final four window and desperately needed to win if they wanted to advance.

Grant Enfinger would battle for the number one position and following a restart with two laps remaining held on for the victory, advancing on to the Championship round.

“It was tough, we knew we were going to have to take our gloves off and fight for this one, It’s been an up-and-down season for us, but we tended to peak when we needed to. And now I feel really good about our chances at Phoenix.”

The four drivers headed into Phoenix next week with a chance to become the 2020 Champion are:

Sheldon Creed

Zane Smith

Brett Moffitt

Grant Enfinger

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 22

NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 – Friday, October 30, 2020

Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA

1 – Grant Enfinger

2 – Ben Rhodes

3 – Zane Smith

4 – Christian Eckes

5 – Matt Crafton

6 – Stewart Friesen

7 – Danny Bohn

8 – Sheldon Creed

9 – Austin Wayne Self

10 – Derek Kraus

11 – Trevor Bayne

12 – Tyler Ankrum

13 – Carson Hocevar

14 – Timmy Hill

15 – Spencer Boyd

16 – Dawson Cram

17 – Brandon Jones

18 – Sam Mayer

19 – Jordan Anderson

20 – Raphael Lessard

21 – Clay Greenfield

22 – BJ McLeod

23 – Johnny Sauter

24 – Parker Kligerman

25 – Ray Ciccarelli

26 – Norm Benning

27 – Natalie Decker

28 – Brett Moffitt

29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

30 – Ryan Truex

31 – Tanner Gray

32 – Todd Gilliland

33 – Spencer Davis

34 – Codie Rohrbaugh

35 – Austin Hill

36 – Tate Fogleman

37 – Josh Reaume

