Efinger Sets Truck Field For Championship Round

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series rolled into Martinsville Speedway for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 for the final elimination race, setting the final stage for the 4 drivers chasing the 2020 Championship. Grant Enfinger was one of the drivers that found themselves outside the final four window and desperately needed to win if they wanted to advance.
Grant Enfinger would battle for the number one position and following a restart with two laps remaining held on for the victory, advancing on to the Championship round.
“It was tough, we knew we were going to have to take our gloves off and fight for this one, It’s been an up-and-down season for us, but we tended to peak when we needed to. And now I feel really good about our chances at Phoenix.”
The four drivers headed into Phoenix next week with a chance to become the 2020 Champion are:
Sheldon Creed
Zane Smith
Brett Moffitt
Grant Enfinger
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 22
NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 – Friday, October 30, 2020
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA
1 – Grant Enfinger
2 – Ben Rhodes
3 – Zane Smith
4 – Christian Eckes
5 – Matt Crafton
6 – Stewart Friesen
7 – Danny Bohn
8 – Sheldon Creed
9 – Austin Wayne Self
10 – Derek Kraus
11 – Trevor Bayne
12 – Tyler Ankrum
13 – Carson Hocevar
14 – Timmy Hill
15 – Spencer Boyd
16 – Dawson Cram
17 – Brandon Jones
18 – Sam Mayer
19 – Jordan Anderson
20 – Raphael Lessard
21 – Clay Greenfield
22 – BJ McLeod
23 – Johnny Sauter
24 – Parker Kligerman
25 – Ray Ciccarelli
26 – Norm Benning
27 – Natalie Decker
28 – Brett Moffitt
29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
30 – Ryan Truex
31 – Tanner Gray
32 – Todd Gilliland
33 – Spencer Davis
34 – Codie Rohrbaugh
35 – Austin Hill
36 – Tate Fogleman
37 – Josh Reaume
