The 23rd Annual Duel in the Desert from the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will race as scheduled from November 9-14, 2020 with only essential personnel and competitors present.

Due to limitations on the size of gatherings in the State of Nevada, X.CELERATED, the event promoter, and LVMS officials have made the tough decision to close the event to spectators. These restrictions apply to READ MORE: camping areas as well