Chase Briscoe Adds Another W To Resume

If one is the loneliness number, then nine must make Chase Briscoe the happiest man in the NASCAR Xfinity series after picking up the W at Kansas Speedway and the Kansas Lottery 300. Briscoe would dominate the race leading 159 of the 200 laps on the way to securing a spot in the championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway in November. The win also adds to Briscoe resume as the only Xfinity series fulltime driver to achieve in a single season.

“Super happy to lock into Phoenix, it’ll be a lot less stressful the next two weeks. That’ll be nice. Can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, this Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights out.”

The race was red flagged with 28 laps remaining when the cars of Justin Allgaier and Anthony Alfredo occupied the same space entering the corner resulting in Alfredo’s car upside down. Alfredo was uninjured and after the safety crew flipped the car back upright, walked to the ambulance.

“That was the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced and definitely shows how fast things happen in racing,” Alfredo said. “I’m just glad to be okay and first off, I’ve got to thank the NASCAR safety crew for being there immediately before I even realized it was [flipped] over.

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 30

Kansas Lottery 300 – Saturday, October 17, 2020

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS

1 – Chase Briscoe

2 – Daniel Hemric

3 – Ryan Sieg

4 – Justin Haley

5 – Austin Hill

6 – Josh Williams

7 – Brett Moffitt

8 – Michael Annett

9 – Brandon Jones

10 – Justin Allgaier

11 – Harrison Burton

12 – Ross Chastain

13 – Brandon Brown

14 – Tommy Joe Martins

15 – Jeremy Clements

16 – Dexter Bean

17 – BJ McLeod

18 – Bayley Currey

19 – Jesse Little

20 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

21 – Myatt Snider

22 – Timmy Hill

23 – Alex Labbe

24 – David Starr

25 – Matt Mills

26 – Kody Vanderwal

27 – Jesse Iwuji

28 – Austin Cindric

29 – Anthony Alfredo

30 – Riley Herbst

31 – Vinnie Miller

32 – Joe Graf Jr

33 – Josh Reaume

34 – Ryan Vargas

35 – Stephen Leicht

36 – Noah Gragson

