Chase Briscoe Adds Another W To Resume

If one is the loneliness number, then nine must make Chase Briscoe the happiest man in the NASCAR Xfinity series after picking up the W at Kansas Speedway and the Kansas Lottery 300. Briscoe would dominate the race leading 159 of the 200 laps on the way to securing a spot in the championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway in November. The win also adds to Briscoe resume as the only Xfinity series fulltime driver to achieve in a single season.
“Super happy to lock into Phoenix, it’ll be a lot less stressful the next two weeks. That’ll be nice. Can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, this Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights out.”
The race was red flagged with 28 laps remaining when the cars of Justin Allgaier and Anthony Alfredo occupied the same space entering the corner resulting in Alfredo’s car upside down. Alfredo was uninjured and after the safety crew flipped the car back upright, walked to the ambulance.
“That was the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced and definitely shows how fast things happen in racing,” Alfredo said. “I’m just glad to be okay and first off, I’ve got to thank the NASCAR safety crew for being there immediately before I even realized it was [flipped] over.
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 30
Kansas Lottery 300 – Saturday, October 17, 2020
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS
1 – Chase Briscoe
2 – Daniel Hemric
3 – Ryan Sieg
4 – Justin Haley
5 – Austin Hill
6 – Josh Williams
7 – Brett Moffitt
8 – Michael Annett
9 – Brandon Jones
10 – Justin Allgaier
11 – Harrison Burton
12 – Ross Chastain
13 – Brandon Brown
14 – Tommy Joe Martins
15 – Jeremy Clements
16 – Dexter Bean
17 – BJ McLeod
18 – Bayley Currey
19 – Jesse Little
20 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
21 – Myatt Snider
22 – Timmy Hill
23 – Alex Labbe
24 – David Starr
25 – Matt Mills
26 – Kody Vanderwal
27 – Jesse Iwuji
28 – Austin Cindric
29 – Anthony Alfredo
30 – Riley Herbst
31 – Vinnie Miller
32 – Joe Graf Jr
33 – Josh Reaume
34 – Ryan Vargas
35 – Stephen Leicht
36 – Noah Gragson
