The resumption of the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 has now been pushed to Wednesday at 12:oo p.m. (noon) – (MST) on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The race will resume from where it was delayed, with 52 laps complete.

At some point NASCAR will have to move to plan y – plans b/c and d have not had results so plan Y is next – plan Y is Why are we still trying to get this race in

