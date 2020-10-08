8 Drivers Remain In Chase

.

Challenging track conditions at Charlotte Motor Speedway after early morning showers had the NASCAR Sprint Car Series racing on a damp surface with small stream crossings for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. The teams were required by NASCAR to start the race on rain tires, however at the competition cautions drivers had the options to change over to the more conventional slick race tire as rain showers intermittently fell on the speedway. The teams were issued only 4 sets of rain tires to allow for race strategy.

Chase Elliott would overcome the challenging conditions to pick up his fourth consecutive road course victory, Jeff Gordon retains the record for six consecutive road course victories.

“Just had another really fast NAPA Camaro and really appreciate the effort,” Elliott said. “Road courses have been fortunate to us the last few trips, but I feel like we just try to get a little better every time, tweak on the small things. I feel like I tweaked on small things and got a little better than I was here last year, which was good. Just really proud of the effort.”

Drivers advancing to the Playoffs Round of 8:

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Chase Elliott

Martin Truex, Jr.

Joey Logano

Brad Keselowski

Alex Bowman

Kurt Busch.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 32

Race Results for the 61st Annual Bank of America ROVAL 400 – Sunday, October 11, 2020

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Kurt Busch

5 – Ryan Blaney

6 – William Byron

7 – Martin Truex Jr.

8 – Alex Bowman

9 – Cole Custer

10 – Clint Bowyer

11 – Kevin Harvick

12 – Tyler Reddick

13 – Jimmie Johnson

14 – Ryan Preece

15 – Denny Hamlin

16 – Aric Almirola

17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18 – Brad Keselowski

19 – Austin Dillon

20 – Chris Buescher

21 – Bubba Wallace

22 – Matt DiBenedetto

23 – Ty Dillon

24 – Christopher Bell

25 – Daniel Suarez

26 – Gray Gaulding

27 – Corey LaJoie

28 – Quin Houff

29 – James Davison

30 – Kyle Busch

31 – Ryan Newman

32 – Michael McDowell

33 – Josh Bilicki

34 – Matt Kenseth

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – John Hunter Nemechek

37 – Brennan Poole

38 – Timmy Hill

