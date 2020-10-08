8 Drivers Remain In Chase

.
Challenging track conditions at Charlotte Motor Speedway after early morning showers had the NASCAR Sprint Car Series racing on a damp surface with small stream crossings for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. The teams were required by NASCAR to start the race on rain tires, however at the competition cautions drivers had the options to change over to the more conventional slick race tire as rain showers intermittently fell on the speedway. The teams were issued only 4 sets of rain tires to allow for race strategy.
Chase Elliott would overcome the challenging conditions to pick up his fourth consecutive road course victory, Jeff Gordon retains the record for six consecutive road course victories.
“Just had another really fast NAPA Camaro and really appreciate the effort,” Elliott said. “Road courses have been fortunate to us the last few trips, but I feel like we just try to get a little better every time, tweak on the small things. I feel like I tweaked on small things and got a little better than I was here last year, which was good. Just really proud of the effort.”
Drivers advancing to the Playoffs Round of 8:
Denny Hamlin
Kevin Harvick
Chase Elliott
Martin Truex, Jr.
Joey Logano
Brad Keselowski
Alex Bowman
Kurt Busch.
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 32
Race Results for the 61st Annual Bank of America ROVAL 400 – Sunday, October 11, 2020
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
1 – Chase Elliott
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Kurt Busch
5 – Ryan Blaney
6 – William Byron
7 – Martin Truex Jr.
8 – Alex Bowman
9 – Cole Custer
10 – Clint Bowyer
11 – Kevin Harvick
12 – Tyler Reddick
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Ryan Preece
15 – Denny Hamlin
16 – Aric Almirola
17 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18 – Brad Keselowski
19 – Austin Dillon
20 – Chris Buescher
21 – Bubba Wallace
22 – Matt DiBenedetto
23 – Ty Dillon
24 – Christopher Bell
25 – Daniel Suarez
26 – Gray Gaulding
27 – Corey LaJoie
28 – Quin Houff
29 – James Davison
30 – Kyle Busch
31 – Ryan Newman
32 – Michael McDowell
33 – Josh Bilicki
34 – Matt Kenseth
35 – JJ Yeley
36 – John Hunter Nemechek
37 – Brennan Poole
38 – Timmy Hill
