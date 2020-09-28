.
Kurt Busch had never found victory lane in his home town. Ku Busch has been a NASCAR Champion, a top contender in the NASCAR Cup Series for 20 years with 714 career starts 21 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway his home track, that all changed after the South Point 400.
Ku Busch a native from Las Vegas started his racing career with brother Kyle driving Legend cars at the small 3/8 LVMS Bullring Speedway adjacent to the large 1.5 mile NASCAR track. Ku Busch would find his way to the top series with Jack Roush Racing earing his first championship in 2004.
With 32 career victories to his credit the home track victory was elusive and that thought must of crossed his mind as the closing laps would challenge his 20 years experience. Busch would take the lead after a caution flag on lap 236 just after the front running cars had completed there final pit stops, that pit strategy would get Ku Busch the top spot on the restart. Two more caution flags within the final 10 laps would be the ultimate challenge that KU Busch would face.
The victory automatically placed Ku Busch in the next round for the NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 for the Playoffs, Busch was facing almost certain elimination without a victory in the upcoming races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval, both high stake events.
“This is 20 years of agony, defeat and now triumph,” Busch said after the race. “This is what kids dream of when they grow up racing. You dream of winning at your hometown track and for two decades it has kicked my butt.
“I’m in awe. You have to be lucky. This is Vegas. I miss the fans. This is so special. So special.”
