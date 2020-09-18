Who Is Sam

.
Sam Mayer is a 17year old part time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver for team GMS Racing. For the other competitors Mayer is a serious contender. Mayer is the second youngest driver to record a victory in the truck division. Cole Custer won at New Hampshire as a 16-year-old in 2014.
Mayer scored his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics to start the evening, and then climbed into the No. 21 Starr Children’s Fund Chevrolet and drove to his fourth straight ARCA Menards Series win in the Bush’s Beans 200.
Mayer will mover over to JR Motorsports and compete full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021
“Oh, my gosh! I love this place. This is win No. 3 for me here,” said Mayer, who scored a pair of victories at Bristol in the K&N Pro Series East. “Man, I don’t know what to say. I can’t thank all the guys at the shop enough. They worked their tails off. We fired off so good. We only made one track bar adjustment all day. Oh, my God, that feels so good.”
Race Results
NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 17
UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics – Thursday, September 17,
2020
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN
1 – Sam Mayer
2 – Brett Moffitt
3 – Tanner Gray
4 – Parker Kligerman
5 – Trevor Bayne
6 – Chandler Smith
7 – Grant Enfinger
8 – Tyler Ankrum
9 – Ross Chastain
10 – Johnny Sauter
11 – Matt Crafton
12 – Sheldon Creed
13 – Christian Eckes
14 – Ben Rhodes
15 – Todd Gilliland
16 – Derek Kraus
17 – Zane Smith
18 – Carson Hocevar
19 – Raphael Lessard
20 – Camden Murphy
21 – Timmy Hill
22 – Tate Fogleman
23 – Clay Greenfield
24 – Jordan Anderson
25 – Danny Bohn
26 – Austin Hill
27 – Josh Bilicki
28 – Spencer Boyd
29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
30 – Natalie Decker
31 – Cody Erickson
32 – Codie Rohrbaugh
33 – Stewart Friesen
34 – Austin Wayne Self
35 – Norm Benning
36 – Josh Reaume
f.920