Who Is Sam

Sam Mayer is a 17year old part time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver for team GMS Racing. For the other competitors Mayer is a serious contender. Mayer is the second youngest driver to record a victory in the truck division. Cole Custer won at New Hampshire as a 16-year-old in 2014.

Mayer scored his first career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics to start the evening, and then climbed into the No. 21 Starr Children’s Fund Chevrolet and drove to his fourth straight ARCA Menards Series win in the Bush’s Beans 200.

Mayer will mover over to JR Motorsports and compete full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021

“Oh, my gosh! I love this place. This is win No. 3 for me here,” said Mayer, who scored a pair of victories at Bristol in the K&N Pro Series East. “Man, I don’t know what to say. I can’t thank all the guys at the shop enough. They worked their tails off. We fired off so good. We only made one track bar adjustment all day. Oh, my God, that feels so good.”

Race Results

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race Number 17

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics – Thursday, September 17,

2020

Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

1 – Sam Mayer

2 – Brett Moffitt

3 – Tanner Gray

4 – Parker Kligerman

5 – Trevor Bayne

6 – Chandler Smith

7 – Grant Enfinger

8 – Tyler Ankrum

9 – Ross Chastain

10 – Johnny Sauter

11 – Matt Crafton

12 – Sheldon Creed

13 – Christian Eckes

14 – Ben Rhodes

15 – Todd Gilliland

16 – Derek Kraus

17 – Zane Smith

18 – Carson Hocevar

19 – Raphael Lessard

20 – Camden Murphy

21 – Timmy Hill

22 – Tate Fogleman

23 – Clay Greenfield

24 – Jordan Anderson

25 – Danny Bohn

26 – Austin Hill

27 – Josh Bilicki

28 – Spencer Boyd

29 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

30 – Natalie Decker

31 – Cody Erickson

32 – Codie Rohrbaugh

33 – Stewart Friesen

34 – Austin Wayne Self

35 – Norm Benning

36 – Josh Reaume

