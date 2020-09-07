When You Win, It’s A Good Day

.

The Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway was winding down with Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. at the front of the field. Truex appeared to have the best car as he swept both stage wins and led 196 of the race’s 367 laps. Elliott had wrestled the lead away from Truex Jr when on lap 15 Truex attempted a hail- a-marry pass that fell short sending both cars into the wall. Truex would have to pit for a flat tire, Elliott would limp on for a 24th place finish.

“Just not enough room there for the both of us,” Truex said of the contact with Elliott in Turns 1 and 2. “I thought I had enough of a run to clear him and I think it was close, obviously. I thought I had enough momentum and distance on him that he was going to let me in there. I didn’t expect him to be on my right rear. I was committed and once I realized he was there, nothing I could do.”

Kevin Harvick inherited the lead after the Truex, Elliott contact and engaged with a hard charging Austin Dillon. The victory is Harvick’s eight for the season, and moves Harvick into the next chase level of 12.

“The first thing I want to say is ‘welcome back fans’,” Harvick said after climbing out of his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and motioning toward the limited number of fans allowed in the grandstands at the iconic track.

“Just wound up fighting all night long, this Busch Beer Ford Mustang wasn’t where we wanted it to be, but the leaders got tangled up there and next thing you know we were racing for the win, Anytime you can win the Southern 500 it’s a good day. This is one of the most prestigious races in our sport and one of the most prestigious race tracks in our sport. Any time you can win at Darlington it’s a big deal.”

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 27

Race Results for the 71st Annual Cook Out Southern 500 – Sunday, September 6, 2020

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Austin Dillon

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Erik Jones

5 – William Byron

6 – Alex Bowman

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Clint Bowyer

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Cole Custer

13 – Denny Hamlin

14 – Matt Kenseth

15 – Ryan Newman

16 – Michael McDowell

17 – Ryan Preece

18 – Jimmie Johnson

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Chase Elliott

21 – Matt DiBenedetto

22 – Martin Truex Jr.

23 – Tyler Reddick

24 – Ryan Blaney

25 – Daniel Suarez

26 – Chris Buescher

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Brennan Poole

29 – Ross Chastain

30 – JJ Yeley

31 – Quin Houff

32 – Josh Bilicki

33 – Joey Gase

34 – Christopher Bell

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – John Hunter Nemechek

37 – Corey LaJoie

38 – Bubba Wallace

39 – James Davison

f9.20