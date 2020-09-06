The Big Slide Gone Wrong

.
Brandon Jones knew that if he could get close he could capitalize if there was a mistake. A red flag would set the stage for a Sprint to the finish in the Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Ross Chastain would lead the field to green when the red flag was lifted leaving only 20 laps remaining, as the race closed down to single digits Chastain found himself on defense as Denny Hamlin had mounted an aggressive bid for the top spot. With 2 laps remaining Hamlin made a move that might of won an IRacing event, failed in real life sending the rear of Hamilin’s car into the wall just in front of Chastain collecting both cars momentarily slowing there progress to the checkers, that allowed Jones to sneak by for his 3rd win in the 2020 season.
“I saw they were really racing hard and I knew I was catching them and we knew he (Hamlin) was gonna pull that big slider. That’s what you gotta do sometimes to get yourself in position.This is a tough place to get around and man, just smart in the head I think today, I think that’s what got ’em,” said Jones,
Race Results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 23
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 – Saturday, September 5, 2020
Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC
1 – Brandon Jones
2 – Ross Chastain
3 – Ryan Sieg
4 – Riley Herbst
5 – Denny Hamlin
6 – Harrison Burton
7 – Noah Gragson
8 – Michael Annett
9 – Austin Hill
10 – Myatt Snider
11 – Chase Briscoe
12 – Austin Cindric
13 – Justin Haley
14 – BJ McLeod
15 – Josh Williams
16 – Alex Labbe
17 – Brandon Brown
18 – Jesse Little
19 – Colby Howard
20 – Chad Finchum
21 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
22 – Matt Mills
23 – Joe Graf Jr
24 – Bayley Currey
25 – Ryan Vargas
26 – Tommy Joe Martins
27 – Anthony Alfredo
28 – Vinnie Miller
29 – Kody Vanderwal
30 – Dexter Bean
31 – Justin Allgaier
32 – Jeremy Clements
33 – Brett Moffitt
34 – David Starr
35 – Stephen Leicht
36 – Kyle Weatherman
37 – Daniel Hemric
