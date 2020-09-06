The Big Slide Gone Wrong

.

Brandon Jones knew that if he could get close he could capitalize if there was a mistake. A red flag would set the stage for a Sprint to the finish in the Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Ross Chastain would lead the field to green when the red flag was lifted leaving only 20 laps remaining, as the race closed down to single digits Chastain found himself on defense as Denny Hamlin had mounted an aggressive bid for the top spot. With 2 laps remaining Hamlin made a move that might of won an IRacing event, failed in real life sending the rear of Hamilin’s car into the wall just in front of Chastain collecting both cars momentarily slowing there progress to the checkers, that allowed Jones to sneak by for his 3rd win in the 2020 season.

“I saw they were really racing hard and I knew I was catching them and we knew he (Hamlin) was gonna pull that big slider. That’s what you gotta do sometimes to get yourself in position.This is a tough place to get around and man, just smart in the head I think today, I think that’s what got ’em,” said Jones,

Race Results

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 23

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 – Saturday, September 5, 2020

Darlington Raceway – Darlington, SC

1 – Brandon Jones

2 – Ross Chastain

3 – Ryan Sieg

4 – Riley Herbst

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Harrison Burton

7 – Noah Gragson

8 – Michael Annett

9 – Austin Hill

10 – Myatt Snider

11 – Chase Briscoe

12 – Austin Cindric

13 – Justin Haley

14 – BJ McLeod

15 – Josh Williams

16 – Alex Labbe

17 – Brandon Brown

18 – Jesse Little

19 – Colby Howard

20 – Chad Finchum

21 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

22 – Matt Mills

23 – Joe Graf Jr

24 – Bayley Currey

25 – Ryan Vargas

26 – Tommy Joe Martins

27 – Anthony Alfredo

28 – Vinnie Miller

29 – Kody Vanderwal

30 – Dexter Bean

31 – Justin Allgaier

32 – Jeremy Clements

33 – Brett Moffitt

34 – David Starr

35 – Stephen Leicht

36 – Kyle Weatherman

37 – Daniel Hemric

f.920